Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen action TV anime. It revolves around a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, whose consciousness travels back into the past to the body of his middle-school self right after he falls in front of an oncoming train. Hoping to use the opportunity he has been given, he decides to infiltrate the Tokyo Manji Gang to prevent them from killing his middle-school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, in the future. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 12 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 12 is set to release on June 27, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, as the ambulance takes Draken to the hospital, he suffers a cardiac arrest. Emma, Hinata, Mikey, Takemichi’s friends, and others soon arrive at the hospital and wait with bated breath as the doctors try to save Draken. Ultimately, they are successful. Believing that his mission has been successful, Takemichi visits Hinata and Naoto. He gives Hinata a necklace with a four-leaf-clover pendant as a parting gift before shaking hands with Naoto and returning to the present. Takemichi discovers that he still works at the DVD store.

Soon, Atsushi calls him, and Takemichi finds out that Atsushi now works at a hair salon. As promised, Atsushi invites him to be his first customer. Naoto later contacts him and reveals that Hinata is still alive. in episode 12, Takemichi will likely meet an adult Hinata and discover that a younger version of him broke up with her. Later, a vehicle might hit Naoto’s car, killing Hinata despite Takemichi’s efforts. He might discover that the vehicle’s driver is Atsushi, who will again ask Takemichi to save him.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime