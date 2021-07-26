Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a Shounen action TV anime with romance and science fiction themes. It tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a 20-something underachiever, whose consciousness travels back to the past to the body of his middle school self. Deciding to make the best of the opportunity he has been given, Takemichi decides to save Hinata Tachibana, his middle school girlfriend, who gets killed by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang in the future. He joins Toman to stop that from happening and creates strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship with several of its members. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 17 is set to release on August 1, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby.” The ending theme for the first 12 episodes is eill’s “Koko de Iki wo shite.” After that, Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.” serves as the ending theme.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 Spoilers

Episode 16 takes the audience to the early days of Toman. Mikey meets up with his friends on their way to the beach. His old and slow moped earns him their ridicule. It is revealed that he is holding off purchasing a motorcycle until he has enough money to get a Honda CB250T. On their way, a group of older delinquents accosts them, but they leave after Mikey threatens them. The moped runs out of gas before they reach the beach, and Mikey tricks Baji to get the moped to a gas station. That delinquent group from earlier finds Baji and beats him up, but he refuses to let them touch the moped. Mikey arrives and destroys the moped and proceeds to beat the older delinquents for damaging the vehicle.

Kazutora declares that he wants to get Mikey a CB250T and takes Baji with him. The latter soon learns that his friend intends to steal the motorcycle. They break into a shop that has one. However, the owner hears the commotion and comes out. A horrified Baji realizes that he knows this person. Rushing the shop owner from behind, Kazutora hits him in the head and knocks him out. As the man bleeds to death on the floor, Baji reveals that this is Mikey’s brother, Shinichiro. Kazutora subsequently has a nervous breakdown and decides that it’s all Mikey’s fault. The police arrive and arrest the two friends. As they are led out, Baji sees Mikey in the crowd and asks him for forgiveness.

In Episode 17, the story will likely return to Takemichi’s past. After learning everything, he might think it will be impossible to get Baji back into the Toman. Chifuyu Matsuno, Baji’s second-in-command in the 1st division of Toman, might visit Takemichi to say that he thinks that Baji has some ulterior motives for his actions.

