Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a Shounen action TV anime with romance, science fiction, and action-adventure elements. It tells the story of a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, who develops the ability to leap back in time after a life-threatening experience. He subsequently decides to change certain things in the past so that the future can be better. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 20 is set to release on August 22, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby.” The ending theme for the first 12 episodes is eill’s “Koko de Iki wo shite.” After that, Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.” serves as the ending theme.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Spoilers

In episode 19, the bloody fight between Toman and Valhalla begins. Mikey faces off against Kazutora. When the latter tries to hit the Toman leader, Draken intervenes. But then Hanma kicks him, claiming that Draken has to deal with him. Meanwhile, watching the chaos unfold around him makes Takemichi terrified. As he gets thrashed by one of the Valhalla members, Takashi saves him and then berates him for his cowardice. This ends up inspiring Takemichi. Chifuyu appears, and he and Takemichi start fighting Valhalla members while watching each other’s back.

However, Valhalla has 300 members, while Toman has only 150. Furthermore, the members of the first gang are older. Toman gradually loses ground as their fighters fall one after the other. Draken declares that he will protect all the fallen members. This is when Takemichi runs through the crowd, too tired to go on but too determined to go down. Seeing him like this fills the Toman fighters with new zeal.

Meanwhile, Kazutora lures Mickey to a pile of cars, where Chonbo and Chome, Kazutora’s friends from juvie, are waiting for them. Mikey initially fends them off, but they manage to grab him, and Kazutora hits him with a steel pipe.

As Mikey lies on the ground, seemingly unconscious, Kazutora declares that they have won. But Mikey gets up and asks Kazutora whether the other boy thinks Mikey is his enemy. Kazutora troubled life is shown then, including the night when he killed Mikey’s brother. He blames Mikey for ending up in juvie and declares that he does consider Mikey his enemy and wants to kill him. As Chonbo and Chome restrain Mikey, Kazutora hits him repeatedly with the pipe. Suddenly, Mikey asks Kazutora whether he killed his brother because he was his enemy. He shrugs Chome off with a headbutt and kicks Kazutora with Chonbo still attached to his leg, knocking out all three.

In episode 20, sensing Mikey is vulnerable now, several Valhalla members might charge at him with Chouji as their leader. Kisaki and the 1st Division will likely intervene. Baji then might step in to fight Kisaki.

