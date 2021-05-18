Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen anime show with time travel, delinquency, and romance themes. It revolves around Takemichi Hanagaki, a 20-something underachiever who travels back to his middle school days just when he is about to be run over by a train. In the past, he decides to create a future in which his middle-school girlfriend Hinata lives. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 7 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 7 is set to release on May 23, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, with the day on which Draken is supposed to die rapidly approaching, the middle-school Takemichi resolves to gather information on Moebius and its leader, Nobutaka Osanai. The older Takemichi discovers that the older Osanai works as a construction worker and visits the site with Naoto. They are stunned to learn that Osnai is a mellow, soft-spoken man who gets abused by his boss. They talk to him and discover that someone was pulling strings from behind to get Moebius and Toman to fight each other. However, he refuses to divulge the name of the person. Before he leaves, he laments that his life would have turned out different if Draken hadn’t died.

Takemichi goes back to the past, hoping to convince Mikey not to fight Moebius. Even though Pah-chin or Haruki beats him up for saying that someone is orchestrating a fight between the two gangs, Takemichi continues to assert his position. Mikey declares that they will fight Moebius because that’s what he has decided. This is when the young Osanai arrives with his crew, surrounding their rivals. In episode 7, Mikey will likely fight Osanai and defeat him. However, Pah might later stab Osanai, leading to his arrest. This incident will likely cause a rift between Mikey and Draken, leading to Draken’s death.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime