Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen anime show with time travel, delinquency, and romance themes. It follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a 20-something underachiever, who gets pushed in front of an oncoming train. However, instead of his entire life flashing before his eyes, he sees his middle-school girlfriend, Hinata, who recently died due to gang violence. Suddenly, he discovers that he has traveled back into the past, and now his adult consciousness is in the body of his middle school self. He subsequently makes his life’s mission to ensure Hinata’s survival. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 8 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 8 is set to release on May 30, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Osanai arrives at the abandoned warehouse with his gang and declares that they heard that the Manji gang was looking for Moebius, so they have come for them. Osanai easily defeats Pah, but then Mikey steps in and wins the bout against the enemy leader with one swift kick. However, Osanai later tries to stab Mikey with a broken bottle. Draken stops him and knocks him out. Suddenly, police sirens are heard. As both gangs start to leave, Pah stabs Osanai and is subsequently arrested. Takemichi, Draken, and the others are forced to leave him behind.

While escaping, Takemichi faints for the beating he received and is subsequently hospitalized. When he wakes up, Emma tells him that Manji has broken up into two factions, with Mikey leading one and Draken leading the other. Later, at Takemichi’s home, Mikey and Draken happen to visit him at the same time. The situation quickly escalates, and two of them start throwing things at each other in front of Takemichi’s home. In episode 8, Takemichi might finally lash out against the other two boys for destroying his things. This might lead to a reconciliation between the captain and vice-captain of Manji. Hinata might ask Takemichi to go to a festival with her.

