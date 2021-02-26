‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is an iyashikei slice-of-life anime developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Afro. It tells the story of a group of young women whose favorite hobby is camping. They travel all over Japan and spend time at various campsites. During these trips, they also visit the local attractions and enjoy the local cuisine. Season 1 (plus three OVAs) of ‘Yuru Camp’ aired from January 4, 2018, to July 25, 2018. Season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Winter’s End and the Day of Departure,’ is set to release on March 4, 2021. C-Station produced the series, with Masato Jinbo serving as the director and Mutsumi serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled character designs.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Season 2 Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 8, Nadeshiko walks towards the campsite and discovers that it’s a wide field with a cooking pavilion and a space for camping in the rain. It takes her longer than usual to set up the tent on her own, but she eventually manages to do so. Meanwhile, Rin visits the town of Hayakawa in Yamanashi Prefecture. While relaxing at a hot spring, she becomes worried about Nadeshiko as the latter hasn’t read any of Rin’s messages yet. Rin tries calling her friend, but her calls don’t get through. Elsewhere, Sakura also becomes concerned about her younger sister.

In the evening, while making food for herself, Nadeshiko meets two girls who are there with their father. She shares her roasted vegetables with them, and they become fast friends. Rin, who has come to the campsite to check on her friend, sees how seamlessly Nadeshiko has adapted to solo camping and quietly leaves. Shortly after, she runs into Sakura, who has also come to see how Nadeshiko is doing. The two women hide when Nadeshiko comes their way, careful not to let her know they are there. Shortly after, Sakura and Rin head toward the town to have dinner together.

