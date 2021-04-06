Created by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime series. The story follows a group of legendary young performers from different periods of history who are resurrected by the neurotic necromancer Koutarou Tatsumi as zombies to be part of an idol group. Through various mishaps and disastrous public outings, the girls learn how to put aside their differences and work together as a team. It is revealed that one of the reasons behind Tatsumi’s actions is that he wants to improve the deteriorating idol scene in Saga, his and the girls’ home prefecture.

‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Zombieland Saga’s upcoming season 2 premiere.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 1 is set to premiere on April 8, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days With a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou).

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes will be simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Sakura manages to overcome her misgivings and fears with the other girls’ help and takes the stage. Despite a heavy snowfall, a large crowd has assembled to watch their performance. However, as the girls perform, the roof of the arena caves in due to the sheer weight of the snow and falls on the stage. For a moment, Sakura again blames her bad luck. But then, Tatsumi begins clapping and is soon joined by the audience. The girls resume performing, and the show eventually gets back on track. It proves to be a massive hit, and there are widespread calls for an encore performance. In the post-credits scene, Chief Reporter Ookoba discovers the resemblances between the Franchouchou girls and the people they were before their deaths.

In the season 2 premiere, the girls might still struggle to find a solid footing in the heavily competitive music industry. However, they might be extremely determined to achieve success. Ookoba might continue his investigation and learn the truth about the girls. With her memory completely back, Sakura might learn that Tatsumi is actually Inui, her erstwhile classmate from high school.

