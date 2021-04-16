Created by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime show. It revolves around a group of women from various time periods, who are resurrected to be the members of the idol group Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). The show depicts how these zombies regain their memories, become friends with each other, and take control of their lives. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 3, titled ‘The Acoustic SAGA of Love and Youth,’ is set to premiere on April 22, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes will be simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Koutarou arranges for the girls to appear in a television segment along with popular Saga entertainer White Ryu. It is revealed that Ryu’s music and words had a great effect on Saki’s life. She even admits that she became an idol because of him. The girls spend an entire day at Yutoku Inari Shrine with Ryu. They also speak to a TV reporter about the group’s return.

Meeting her idol has a profound impact on Saki’s life. After learning that Ryu is leaving his radio show, she visits the station and tries to dissuade him. However, Ryu convinces her to replace him as the host. He then begins his travel around the world to let people know about Saga. When Saki confesses her love for him, Ryu tells her to contact him when she is older. Later, Saki breaks down crying, as she knows that she will never grow old. Episode 3 might focus on the girls’ desire to find love and dealing with the fact that they will never age.

