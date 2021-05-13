Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime that revolves around a group of zombies from the Saga Prefecture who have been brought back to life to be part of an idol band called Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 7, titled ‘My My Revolution SAGA,’ is set to premiere on May 20, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Kotaro declares that Franchouchou is still in massive financial debt following their disastrous outing at Ekimae Fudōsan Stadium. It’s Tae’s day to shop, and she goes out with Romero. Shinta spots her at a crosswalk and starts following her. Tae meets Maria and her friends at a convenience store and then accompanies them to a talent competition, which she ends up winning.

A local police officer suggests that Tae should use the money she won to bet on boat racing. Maria discovers that Misa is racing that day. Misa sees her in the audience gallery and becomes inspired. She drives like she has never before and wins the race. Afterward, it is revealed that Tae had accidentally bet on Misa and has won enough money to cover all of Franchouchou’s debts. However, Shinta now knows that the girls are zombies and even has a photo to prove it. In episode 7, the girls might become interested in what happens in schools these days and go to perform in one.

