Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime. It revolves around a group of zombies, who are brought back to life so they can perform as members of Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou), an idol band based out of Saga Prefecture. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 8, titled ‘The Saga Incident Part 1,’ is set to premiere on May 27, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, a girl named Maimai mistakenly walks into the men’s section of a public bath. Incidentally, Kotaro is there at the time. Maimai slips on Kotaro’s soap and hits the back of her head. Believing her to be dead, Kotaro brings her to the Franchouchou house, intending to make her the 8th member of the group. This is when Maimai wakes up. It is revealed that she is a fan. And when she expresses her desire to join the group in exchange for keeping the fact that they are all zombies a secret, Kotaro eagerly accepts it.

Maimai convinces the group to perform at her school. She resolutely trains with them and is eventually accepted by the girls. However, before the performance, she discovers exactly what it takes to be a member of Franchouchou during a conversation with Sakura.

Although her first outing as a Franchouchou member is a massive hit, she declares that she will be graduating from the group after the performance. She later assures them that their secret is safe with her. Meanwhile, Shinta figures out that all the members of the group are dead. Episode 8 will likely focus on Yuugiri and depict her life in the Bakumatsu and the Meiji Restoration eras.

