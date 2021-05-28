Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime. It tells the story of the idol group Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). What sets it apart from any other musical act is that the group is made up of zombies. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 9, titled ‘The Saga Incident Part 2,’ is set to premiere on June 3, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 8 offers Yuugiri’s backstory. She was a legendary courtesan who garnered widespread fame. A high-ranking government official frees her and brings her to Saga. However, he dies not long after, leaving certain properties and money in his will for Yuugiri. During her time there, she starts feeling incredibly lonely. She later meets a local youth named Kiichi Momozaki, who goes around distributing leaflets about bringing back Saga. The prefecture has been all but erased from the map following a Samurai uprising. At home, Kiichi takes care of his grandfather, who seems to have necromancing abilities.

Kiichi was inspired to bring back Saga by the ramblings of his grandfather. Yuugiri visits Kiichi’s home and finds out about his situation. She later meets his friend Itou, who seems to have some secret motive for being in Saga. In episode 9, Kiichi’s actions might cause serious repercussions for him. We might learn what secret Itou is hiding and what causes Yuugiri’s death.

