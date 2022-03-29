Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

Inspired by Japanese role-playing video game of the same name, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is an action-adventure anime developed by CygamesPictures. The show revolves around an amnesiac man named Yuuki who finds himself on the continent of Astraeaa with no memory of how he got there. He becomes friends with Kokkoro, an elf, and learns all there is to know about currency and battling monsters. As he travels to different parts of Astraeaa, he finds other companions like Pecorine and Karyl and eventually creates a guild with their support. It marks the beginning of his long journey as he discovers the reasons for his amnesia and other secrets.

Like the first installment, the latest season of the anime has impressed viewers worldwide, and critics have praised it for its captivating storytelling. With the conclusion of the second season, fans have naturally begun wondering whether their favorite characters will return again or not. If you find yourself wondering the same, we have got you covered.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 Release Date

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ season 2 premiered on January 11, 2022, and concluded sometime later on March 29, 2022. The second installment comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about 21-25 minutes.

Sadly, the show has not been renewed as of now by Studio CygamesPictures and other parties involved in the production or distribution of the anime. The future of the series rests entirely on its popularity in the coming months. Although ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ has failed to get the same viewership as the first season; it is noteworthy that the latest installment has been rated higher on several online platforms.

The positive reviews that it has garnered so far will go in favor of its renewal, but ultimately, a lot depends on the Blue-Ray sales. Therefore, the next few months are going to be critical, but if things pan out favorably, the anime can be greenlit by the end of 2022. Taking the average production cycle into consideration, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ season 3 will premiere sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 2 finale, Pecorine finally manages to reunite with her family after a long struggle. Meanwhile, she also somehow sticks to her principle of not taking anyones’ life and still saves the people of Landsol. Yuuki also contributes by putting everything on the line and helping his friends. At the same time, Kayrl saves Kaiser’s life, and before he is imprisoned, she makes sure that she comes closer to him than ever before.

In season 3, Pecorine, who has already been through a world of trouble, will find herself facing some unexpected challenges that will test her friendship and loyalty. Meanwhile, Kaiser’s indefinite imprisonment may finally come to an end, and Kayrl finally gets to spend some quality time with him. However, the dynamics of their relationship may change in unexpected ways while Pecorine faces some tough choices of her own.

Read More: Best Action Anime