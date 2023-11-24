Project Runway Season 7: Where Are the Designers Now?

In the captivating universe of haute couture, ‘Project Runway’ season 7 stormed onto the runway, igniting the fashion landscape with a symphony of creativity in 2010. Guided by the incisive critique of fashion maven Heidi Klum, season 7 unfolded like a vivid tapestry of high-stakes drama and sartorial brilliance. Now available on Amazon Prime, this season elevated the runway to a battleground where designers armed themselves with needles, dreams, and an insatiable hunger for success.

The legacy of season 7 lives on as a testament to the boundless possibilities that unfold when talent and determination converge on the runway. Each designer’s journey is a chapter in the ongoing narrative of an industry that continues to evolve, propelled forward by the ever-changing winds of fashion. So, let’s delve into the post-show tales of these unforgettable designers, tracing the contours of their careers.

Seth Aaron Henderson has Joined Forces with FashioNXT Week

Seth Aaron Henderson, the triumphant winner of ‘Project Runway’ season 7, continued his meteoric rise in the fashion cosmos by clinching victory in the third season of ‘Project Runway: All-Stars.’ His unparalleled talent and distinctive style catapulted him to success, cementing his status as a design virtuoso. In a bold move, Henderson ventured into the digital domain, unveiling his online store at www.sethaaron.la, where his avant-garde creations beckon fashion enthusiasts. The year 2019 saw Henderson returning to the ‘Project Runway’ All Stars runway, showcasing his enduring prowess in the seventh season of the competition.

Beyond the runway, Henderson’s collaborative spirit shone as he joined forces with FashioNXT Week, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion event landscape. His designs transcended the confines of the runway, gracing the illustrious red carpets and adorning celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Lady Gaga, Grace Jones, Nicki Minaj, Kristin Chenoweth, and Katy Perry. Behind the scenes, his steadfast supporter and life partner, Tina, played a pivotal role in his journey, offering unwavering encouragement and belief in his creative vision.

Emilio Sosa is on the Board of Directors for the American Theatre Wing Today

Emilio Sosa has crafted a remarkable post-show journey, establishing himself as a luminary in the world of costume design. His talent garnered recognition at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, where his exceptional work on ‘Annie Live’ earned him a nomination. Beyond the glitz of awards and live television, Sosa expanded his influence by serving as the chair of the board of directors for the American Theatre Wing, a testament to his commitment to the broader theatrical community.

His achievements extend beyond the small screen, as evidenced by his NAACP Award for Best Costumes (Equity) in 2015 for ‘The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.’ Emilio Sosa’s prowess as a costume designer transcends genres, as he seamlessly navigates between television and theater. Returning to ‘Project Runway All Stars’ showcased his enduring passion, and his ongoing projects include the eagerly anticipated ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ and ‘Places, Please,’ where his creative flair as a costume designer continues to shine.

In a feat that underscores his prolific output, Sosa achieved the extraordinary by designing costumes for seven Broadway shows within just 18 months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, he received dual Tony nominations in the same category for ‘Ain’t No Mo’ and ‘Good Night, Oscar,’ a testament to his exceptional contributions to the world of theater. Emilio Sosa’s post-show journey is a testament to his enduring creativity and impact on both stage and screen.

Mila Hermanovski has Hinted on Leaving Designing Showbiz

Mila Hermanovski, a standout semi-finalist from season 7, made a striking return to the spotlight in season 20 of ‘All Stars,’ showcasing her enduring flair for fashion. She contributed to the captivating visuals of projects like ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Velvet Buzzsaw.’ In the world of television, Hermanovski has played key roles in acclaimed series like ‘Counterpart,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ showcasing her talent as an assistant costume designer and key costumer. Hermanovski has recently ventured into innovative design territory, crafting masks and cashmere pillows using upcycled sweaters.

Her influence even reached the big screen, contributing to the blockbuster ‘The Fate of the Furious.’ Parallel to her thriving career in costume design, Mila Hermanovski has also embraced entrepreneurship. With an online shop and a presence on Etsy, she has shared her creations with a broader audience. However, recent hints on her Instagram suggest a shift in her creative journey. Hermanovski seems poised to let go of designing, a decision rooted in her wealth of experiences and has announced the sale and donation of her last collection, giving a poignant farewell to a chapter in her remarkable career.

Jay Nicolas Sario Started a New Venture Centered Around Upcycling

Jay Nicolas Sario has embarked on a fascinating journey post-show, demonstrating his creative prowess in the realm of fashion and visual merchandising. His professional trajectory includes a significant role as the Visual Experience Manager at Foot Locker, North America. Before his stint at Foot Locker, Sario’s global influence extended to Tokyo, Japan, where he served as the Global Visual Merchandising Leader for GU, a subsidiary of Fast Retailing.

His creative journey also led him to PVH Corp., where he held the position of Visual Merchandising Manager for North America at Calvin Klein. Currently, Sario is the proud owner of Rauro, a venture centered around the innovative concept of upcycling—creating anew from existing materials.

Anthony Williams has Established Himself as a Force in the World of Fashion and Design

Anthony Williams has established himself as a force in the world of fashion and design. Currently serving as the Creative Director for Sustainable Couture, Williams has seamlessly blended his creative vision with a commitment to sustainability, redefining the narrative of couture. He also showcased his talent on HGTV’s ‘Luxe for Less.’ Notably, Williams emerged victorious in the competitive landscape of Rock the Block season 4. This triumph was further complemented by his winner status in ‘Project Runway All Stars’ season 6, solidifying his standing as a champion of design.

He brought his creative synergy to the forefront, participating in a panel hosted by Dropbox. This engagement highlights Williams’ role not only as a designer but also as a voice in the industry, contributing to conversations about creativity, innovation, and design. Continuing to captivate audiences, Williams shares his latest designs on Instagram, offering a visual feast of his evolving aesthetic. On the personal front, he has found love in a fellow designer named Tamara Marine.

Jonathan Peters has Graced the Cover of Province Town Magazine

Jonathan Peters has seamlessly continued his journey in the world of fashion. His designs graced the cover of Province Town Magazine during Province Town Fashion Week. In a dynamic evolution, Peters has embraced a different kind of spotlight, bringing his creative flair to life through performances as the captivating Vivienne Fontaine, a drag queen persona. Beyond the runway, he has found a vibrant stage to express his artistic versatility, merging fashion with the art of drag.

Maya Luz has Now Associated Herself with the Entertainment Industry

Maya Luz, a multifaceted creative dynamo, has continued to make waves across various artistic realms post-‘Project Runway.’ Beyond her roots as a designer, she has seamlessly woven herself into the fabric of the entertainment industry as a DJ, singer, and visual artist. Her musical journey takes center stage with the Apocalypstick music podcast, where she amplifies her eclectic taste for sounds and genres.

Not confined to the auditory realm, Maya Luz’s designs have graced the pages of prestigious publications, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, solidifying her status as a notable figure in the world of fashion. Her innovative touch extends to the screen, where she contributed as a key customer for ‘Best Summer Ever,’ showcasing her ability to infuse style into cinematic narratives. Venturing further into the film industry, Luz has left her creative mark as a costume designer for ‘Serena and the Ratts,’ a testament to her versatility and ability to craft visual stories through costume.

Amy Sarabi Keeps her Private Life Discreet Today

Amy Sarabi has seamlessly transitioned into a thriving career as the Zumiez Private Label Design Director, where her creative vision and design prowess take center stage. Currently holding the position of Global Design Director for women at Shanghai Shengda, Sarabi has not only embraced her role but has flourished in the dynamic world of fashion. While making waves in the fashion industry, Amy Sarabi keeps her private life discreet, allowing her professional achievements to speak volumes about her talent and dedication. Her creative journey, now spanning several years, reflects the transformative power of talent and dedication in the ever-evolving world of fashion design.

Ben Chmura is Now Sr. Trend and Concept Designer

Ben Chmura, the sci-fi and neo-brutalist design aficionado and SCAD alumni, has carved a unique path post-show. The mastermind behind DIS PATER, where dark alien sci-fantasy erotica comes to life, Ben delves into a realm that marries the futuristic with the fantastical. Beyond the otherworldly, he happily shares his life with his spouse Robert, and has proudly worn the hat of Sr. Trend and Concept Designer at Under Armour since 2020, showcasing a seamless fusion of his avant-garde sensibilities with mainstream athletic wear. In his dynamic journey, Ben Chmura extends his creative reach through a personal website and a studio for his clothing line.

Jesse LeNoir is a Director and an Actor Today

Jesse Lenoir has evolved into a multifaceted artist and director. Beyond his initial foray into fashion design, Jesse’s creative journey led him to the director’s chair, co-directing the web series ‘Going Up’ and making impactful contributions to various TV shows and movies. Notably, his diverse roles in projects like ‘Mystery Incorporated,’ ‘Dying to Marry Him,’ and ‘Wild West Chronicles showcase his versatility as an actor.

In addition to his on-screen endeavors, Jesse has ventured behind the scenes, working as a director for projects like ‘Lunch.’ His creative pursuits extend to the world of writing and hosting, as seen in his participation in ‘The Groundlings’ writing lab show and his role as a self-host in the TV movie ‘Kid’s Cafe.’ Married with a child, Jesse Lenoir’s journey unfolds as a captivating narrative of artistic exploration and multifaceted creativity.

Janeane Marie Ceccanti is Focusing on Herself and Keeping Away From Limelight

Janeane Marie Ceccanti has chosen a path away from the social media spotlight, maintaining a low profile. With a seeming retreat from the limelight, Ceccanti’s journey reflects a deliberate focus on her work and creative pursuits outside the realm of public attention. Her decision to work quietly adds an air of mystery to her post-show narrative, allowing her craft and creativity to speak volumes without the distractions of social media exposure.

Anna Lynett has Distanced Herself from Social Media Attention

Anna Lynett, the talented female clothing designer from Los Angeles, continues to make her mark in the world of fashion post-show. While she still actively works in the industry, her unique approach is reflected in her association with Model Mayhem. In a contrasting move from the spotlight, Anna has deliberately chosen to distance herself from social media attention, focusing on personal growth and self-improvement. This decision adds a layer of intrigue to her post-show journey, showcasing not only her dedication to fashion but also her commitment to a more private and introspective path.

Jesus Estrada is Working with his Twin Brother on a New Collection

Jesus Estrada has translated his design talent into entrepreneurial success. The creative force behind Shroomie Land, a distinctive clothing fashion line, Jesus has carved a niche that reflects his unique aesthetic and artistic vision.

Collaborating with his twin brother Tonio Estrada, Jesus extends his influence through the Estrada Twins collection, a testament to their shared creativity and the power of familial collaboration in the fashion world. Together, they continue to make waves in the industry, shaping their narrative and leaving a stylish imprint on the fashion landscape.

Ping Wu Now Holds a Doctoral Degree Today

Ping Wu, the owner of Ping Wu Design Studio in CA, holds a post-professional doctoral degree in Physical Rehabilitation from SUNY Stony Brook, showcasing her multidimensional expertise. Her innovative spirit is further evident with two utility patents in the US for her transformable accessory designs, earned in July 2018 and February 2020. Notably, during the pandemic, Ping Wu transitioned from her role at Kaiser Permanente and embarked on a mission to address geriatric health and wellness. Creating a cost-effective Geriatric Health and Wellness Management Model, she exemplifies a designer who goes beyond fashion, using her skills to make a meaningful impact on healthcare and the well-being of older adults.

Pamela Ptak’s Social Profile Acts as a Catalyst for Community Welfare Today

Pamela Ptak embraces a continued journey of learning and artistic exploration. Engaging in fashion and sewing classes, as well as art classes, she displays a commitment to honing her craft and staying attuned to evolving creative trends. Beyond her design pursuits, Pamela leverages her Instagram platform as a catalyst for community welfare. Actively participating in humanitarian causes, she raises awareness on pressing issues and mobilizes her followers for support. As an alert and influential citizen, Pamela Ptak uses her platform not only for artistic expression but also as a powerful voice for humanitarian assistance and social awareness.

Christiane King has been Featured in Prestigious Publications

Christiane King blends her roles as a fashion designer and illustrator. She passionately weaves storytelling through clothing, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Her creative prowess has garnered features in prestigious publications like Elle, Vogue, Plaza, and Femina.

Beyond the runway, Christiane King extends her artistic reach through philanthropy, having participated in a charity fashion show with Bloom and Luxe. Her Instagram account, a vibrant canvas of floral designs, reflects her distinctive aesthetic and serves as a testament to her ongoing journey of creative expression and visual storytelling. She also owns a website under her name to run her business and display her art to a wider audience.

Read More: Project Runway Season 8: Where Are the Designers Now?