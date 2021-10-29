Puneeth Rajkumar’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death

Puneeth Rajkumar was an actor, producer, and television presenter who left an indelible mark on the Kannada film industry with his riveting on-screen performances. Born on March 17, 1975, the “Powerstar” (as he is affectionately known among fans) was introduced to the film industry at a very young age. His father Rajkumar is considered one of the greatest actors in the Indian film fraternity, while his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar was also a well-known producer and distributor.

In Puneeth’s formative years, he accompanied his father and sister to film sets, which appears to have shaped his love for cinema. Being born in a film-centric family gave the Indian star’s career the right push, and he appeared in his first movie ‘Premada Kanike,’ even before he could talk. While he managed to leave a lasting impression on the film industry as a child actor, his rise in the Kannada film industry began in the early 2000s when he starred in several commercially successful movies.

Puneeth married Ashwini Revanth on December 1, 1999, and the couple shares two daughters, Drithi and Vanditha. Unfortunately, his career was snuffed out abruptly since the actor suddenly passed away due to a massive heart attack in October 2021. He was 46 years old at the time. Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden passing has refueled interest in his career and net worth. If you are curious about the same, here is everything we know.

How Did Puneeth Rajkumar Make His Money?

As a child actor, Puneeth worked in several well-known productions, but his most memorable performance came in N. Lakshminarayan’s drama film ‘Bettada Hoovu,’ for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. His remarkable portrayal of Ramu made it evident that Puneeth was born to be a star. By that time, he had already appeared in several critically acclaimed movies like ‘Vasantha Geetha,’ ‘Chalisuva Modagalu,’ and ‘Hosa Belaku.’

Puneeth mostly played supporting roles in his early film career, and he had to wait until the early 2000s for his first lead role. The Powerstar made his debut as a leading man in the 2002 romance-comedy action movie ‘Appu,’ which turned out to be a huge commercial success. While he was already a well-known actor by then, the career-defining role quickly changed things around for him, and he became a superstar in the following years.

The credit for the sudden turnaround of Puneeth’s status in the film industry goes to several other commercially successful movies like ‘Veera Kannadiga,’ ‘Mourya,’ ‘Milana,’ ‘Abhi,’ ‘Jackie,’ and ‘Raajakumara.’ While his acting skills flourished, Puneeth did not let it limit his career. In fact, he went on to host the show ‘Kannadada Kotyadhipati,’ which is indirectly modeled after ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

Apart from being an actor, Puneeth was also a philanthropist who contributed to Mysore’s Shakti Dhama ashram with his mother. Interestingly, in 2016, the Powerstar acquired the Bengaluru Premier Futsal after signing an agreement with Premier Futsal. Now that we have a picture of his inspiring career, let’s look at how much wealth the beloved star accumulated over the years.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Net Worth

Puneeth Rajkumar’s net worth at the time of his death in 2021 is estimated to be around $25 million. Through his work, the Kannada film personality became a great example for his followers and contemporaries to emulate, and his impact on Indian cinema cannot be overstated.

