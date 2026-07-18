Quincey Williams: Where is the Boxer Now?

Coach Walter Manigan, an ex-convict who worked hard to get his life back on track, began an after-school boxing program, Lyfe Style, in Washington, DC, where he coached and mentored several young boxers. A strong and talented boy named Quincey Williams was particularly driven and determined to pursue a career in boxing. The documentary, ‘They Fight,’ directed by Andrew Renzi, chronicles Coach Walt’s methods of inspiring Quincey and other boys, helping them become a better version of themselves.

Quincey Williams Was Inspired and Coached by Walter Manigan

Born on July 26, 2003, in Washington, DC, Quincey Edward Williams became passionate about boxing at a young age. When he first started fighting other pupils, he cried a lot after losing matches. In those tough times, Coach Walt Manigan inspired him and reassured him that he was bound to have good days as well as bad days in the ring. Getting coached by him taught him discipline and dedication that led him forward in his boxing career. Between 2015 and 2021, Quincey, who is nicknamed “Body Snatcher,” won multiple accolades, including two USA Boxing National Junior Olympics, two USA Boxing Youth National Championships, one USA Boxing Elite National Championships, and one Junior Pan American Games. When his mentor, Walt Manigan, passed away in 2022, Quincey was naturally heartbroken yet determined to make him proud through his boxing career.

Quincey Williams is Focused on Maintaining His Undefeated Streak

Quincey Williams returned to the spotlight with the premiere of the biopic, ‘They Fight.’ He only had good words to talk about Walt Manigan and acknowledged all that he had done for him and Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee. After the Tribeca Film Festival premiere, he shared a few words about the film, stating, “Huge thanks to @sheldoncandis for telling our story. I’m incredibly honored to be part of something that captures the memories, lessons, and experiences boxing has given me throughout my journey…” As far as his boxing career is concerned, the 22-year-old is still making waves with an impressive record against his opponents. His latest win through unanimous decision came against Jerome Baxter at Barclays Center.

“First fight back gained a lot of experience going my first 8 rounds in the pro game. I’m only going to get better from here thank you to @matchroomboxing @thepeterkahn for giving me this opportunity also big thanks to @xander.zayas @sweatboxboxinggym for having me out there in camp…,” he described. As of June 2026, his undefeated streak is 7-0, with six of them being knockout wins. Quincey continues to train and work hard at the gym, aspiring to go a long way in his professional boxing career. Not much is known about his family as he prefers to keep details of his personal life private and away from the limelight.

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