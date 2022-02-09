Rachel Conger: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

A loving mother’s mysterious disappearance in 2008 left the tight-knit community of Paris, Tennessee, with more questions than answers. Many years later, a private investigator looked at the case in a bid to ease those concerns. One half of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes: The Watcher and the Horseman’ delves into how Amy Gadd chased potential new leads and interviewed people involved. So, if you’re curious to know more about this case, we’ve got you covered.

What Happened to Rachel Conger?

Rachel Lyn Conger was born in October 1977. The beloved 30-year-old had a young daughter, Amber, and had been married to Paul Conger at the time of the incident. She was last seen on the morning of March 13, 2008, with her husband in his vehicle somewhere in Paris. At around 11:30 PM, Amber realized her mother was nowhere to be seen in the house and was eventually reported missing.

The authorities learned that around 9:30 AM on March 13, one of Rachel’s acquaintances called her phone only for Paul to answer it. The person believed that Paul seemed upset and, at the time, didn’t get to speak with Rachel. Close to an hour later, Paul was seen alone at his home. Sadly, Rachel was never seen or heard from again. Despite an extensive search, the authorities hadn’t located her or her remains.

Who Killed Rachel Conger?

When Rachel was reported missing, there was a lot of suspicion regarding Paul having something to do with his wife vanishing. About two months before the incident, the couple had split up, and Rachel moved out. However, they were trying to get back together. Also, Amber stated that Paul was abusive and had hit her mother in the past. According to the show, Paul’s brother, Richard, also agreed that Paul had a temper.

After Paul was seen at his house that morning, he went missing too. About three days later, worried family members looking for the couple found Paul in a field close to the home. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound caused by a shotgun. A day prior, on March 15, the authorities found Paul’s pickup truck near the residence. It contained Rachel’s wallet, phone, and medication she used.

The authorities believed that Paul killed Rachel and then killed himself, making it a case of murder-suicide. On the show, Amy followed up on several leads that pointed to where Rachel’s remains were potentially located, but they turned out to be dead ends. Amber, though, remains optimistic about finding out what happened to her mother. The authorities have stated that the case, despite turning cold, remains open.

