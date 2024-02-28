Rachel Cooke: What Happened to Her? Has She been Found?

In 2002, Rachel Cooke went for a jog to start off her day, like she used to do regularly. However, when she did not make it back home from her morning run, it sent shockwaves through the community. With her loved ones worried, they launched a search in collaboration with the authorities. The disappearance case of the 19-year-old student is explored in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared: Running for Her Life’ and ‘Missing: Rachel Cooke’ on ‘Crime Junkie Podcast.’ Detailing the investigation, coupled with interviews with Rachel’s family and experts, the episodes provide us with all the intricate details associated with the case.

Rachel Cooke Was Last Seen Jogging in Her Parents’ Neighborhood

Born on May 10, 1982, to Janet and Robert Cooke in Georgetown, Texas, Rachel Louise Cooke was a free-spirited woman who was “not afraid to try new things.” Having an innate sense of fashion, she wanted to do big things in fashion and make a career out of it. Apart from spending time with her sister JoAnn, she used to go out with her friends, whom she loved dearly, regularly. For higher studies, she moved to California, where she attended San Diego Mesa College. During her time in the Golden State, Rachel came across Greg West, who became someone special to her. He described her as “a jokester and hilarious.” They began dating soon, and Rachel introduced him to her family at Christmas of 2002.

Having spent a wholesome Christmas together, the couple spent the New Year with Rachel’s family as well. Greg talked to Fox 7 Austin about his experience of spending the holidays with Rachel and her family. He stated, “I was here for Christmas and then I stayed a few more days so we could celebrate New Year’s together. You know, it was magical. We were on Sixth Street, you know, and she’s all of 19 and can’t even drink. So it was just kind of fun to kind of witness all of that crazy nonsense down there.” After the holidays, Greg went back to San Diego while Rachel stayed behind to attend her cousin’s wedding. The couple was looking forward to the coming months as they had decided to move in together.

However, their dreams would not turn into reality as Rachel, while staying at her parents’ house, disappeared on January 10, 2002. On the morning of the fateful day, the 19-year-old freshman went for a long-distance jog around 9 am. Being a member of the Georgetown track team at some point in her life, she used to follow a specific route in the neighborhood of her parents’ house. Unfortunately, she never made it back home after that morning. When her family filed a missing persons report, the authorities wasted no time and launched an extensive search of the neighborhood and the surrounding areas.

Upon interviewing neighbors, detectives learned that some neighbors saw her while she was jogging that morning. One of the detectives told Fox 7 Austin, “…the last neighbor to see her saw her about 200 yards from her parents’ house. Right. She was walking kind of like she was on her cool down about ready to go home. And that was the last time anybody saw Rachel Cooke.” Along with the investigators, an army of volunteers gathered to search for her, but their efforts did not yield the results they hoped for, as Rachel Cooke could not be found.

Rachel Cooke Remains Missing, But Her Family Still Hopes for Her Safe Return

In the early 2000s, technology was nowhere near as advanced as they are in this day and era, which is one of the reasons why the case of Rachel Cooke is yet to be solved, along with the fact that there was a lack of evidence. Even after years and years of determined search, her family, as well as the investigators, are still clinging to hope that someday someone would reveal something prominent and their wait of more than two decades would be ended. In 2018, the investigators came across a white Pontiac Trans Am that was allegedly spotted in the neighborhood around the time of Rachel’s disappearance.

Unfortunately, when the detectives inspected the vehicle for potential evidence, they found nothing useful or out of place. Without modern-day tools such as video surveillance footage and GPS tracking through cell phones, it became almost impossible for the authorities to get to the bottom of the case. Near the 22 anniversary of Rachel’s disappearance, in December 2023, her mother, Janet Cooke, shared a message for anyone who might know about her daughter. She said, “What’s done is done. We can’t change that. The damage psychologically for my family can’t be brought back. But I could go on with the truth. And whoever did it, maybe the truth coming out would make a difference in their life.”

She added, “I would like when it’s my time to go. I know I’ll get the answers from god, but I’d like to be able to go to my daughter, grab her, hug her, and say, this is what happened.” Rachel’s boyfriend at the time, Greg West, also expressed his views on the case and talked about other missing women out there. He stated, “After 22 years, we are incredibly fortunate to have Rachel’s story still out there, still being covered. But many women aren’t as lucky. Hundreds of thousands of women go missing every year. Women of color and indigenous (women) are among the highest cases of missing women every year and they deserve as much media attention as we have been lucky enough to have.”

Greg added, “Please don’t forget them.” In January 2024, one of the detectives working on the case told Fox 7 Austin, “I personally think that this case will be solved eventually. I think that, you know, with the information we have and with the information we’re likely to get, I do think that eventually, we’ll have an answer.” Still instilled with hope, Rachel’s family, as well as the authorities involved in the case, still believe that she might return safely even after decades of disappearance. Moreover, the FBI even has a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who brings information that leads to the location of Rachel Louise Cooke.

