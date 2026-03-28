How did Rachel’s Mom Die? What did She Want to Tell Her Daughter?

Over the course of eight episodes, Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ weaves a thrilling and bloody tale of a bride who is faced with an impossible choice. It begins with Rachel and Nicky driving to his family’s cabin, Somerhouse, where they are to be wedded on the weekend. While this should be a happy occasion for the couple, it is marred by an impending sense of doom felt by Rachel. No matter how much she tries, she cannot shake it off, and eventually, she discovers that her mother also went through something similar and faced the consequences that will now befall her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rachel’s Mother Pays the Price for Not Fulfilling the Conditions of the Curse

When Rachel is plagued with the sinking and unshakable feeling that something bad is going to happen, she thinks that the threat to undo her seemingly perfect life will come from the outside. It isn’t until her father shows up and tells her about her mother that she realizes that the bad feeling that has been following her around all this time comes from within. Before this, Rachel thought that her mother had died in childbirth at a hospital. It was probably because of this that she didn’t want children, though Nicky tries his best to assure her that things will not happen the same way with her. Still, it is traumatic enough for Rachel to think about how she lost her mother, but that just gets worse when her father tells her that this version was a lie he told her to shield her from the truth.

In reality, Rachel’s mother died on her wedding day, bleeding to death in a horrible manner because she did not marry her soulmate. When she and her fiancé came to the cabin, which is not far from Somerhouse, to get married at a church nearby, she, too, was gripped with a feeling that something bad was going to happen. Like Nicky assures Rachel, her father assured her mother that everything will be alright. So, she took that dreadful feeling in her heart to her altar, got married and returned to the cabin. Just as they had started to celebrate their married life, Rachel’s mother, who was heavily pregnant with her at the time, started to bleed from her nose and her eyes until she was dead. Her husband didn’t have any clue about what had happened to her and why.

What makes things more interesting is that young Jules witnessed the whole thing. He had run away from home and taken refuge in the cabin. He hid under the bed when he heard the couple come in, and then the bride started to bleed. As she fell to the floor, she saw Jules under the bed and pleaded with him to tell her daughter. At the time, he didn’t understand what she was saying. He was also horrified by the fact that the husband cut open his dead wife’s belly to get their unborn daughter out. Having witnessed such a horrific thing, he ran back home, though no one really believed him when he told them what had happened. This led to the creation of the Sorry Man myth. It wasn’t until years later that Jules was reminded of the whole thing, and he discovered that the dead woman was Rachel’s mother.

Rachel’s Mother Wanted Her to Know About the Curse

Even as things seemed horribly off and it felt like things would go wrong, Rachel’s mother was only thinking about her the whole time. At one point, she tells her husband about the vision she had of her daughter in the future, going through the same thing in the same place. At the time, Rachel wasn’t even born yet, and still, her mother knew that the bad feeling would eventually come for her. Because she had disregarded her own instincts and paid the price with her death, she didn’t want Rachel to go through the same thing.

She didn’t want her daughter to think that her instincts were wrong. She didn’t want Rachel to second-guess herself and to act upon her instincts and save herself, no matter if someone else believed her or not. Her mother had paid the price because her husband didn’t take her instincts seriously. Had he shown more confidence in her, things might have turned out differently. So, the dying woman didn’t want Rachel to be killed because someone else doubted her. Eventually, this proves to be right, as Rachel decides to do what feels best for her. Initially, she tries to morph her beliefs and actions according to others, but in the end, she chooses not to be with someone who doubts her at every turn, someone who doesn’t respect her enough to trust her instincts and follow her lead.

Read More: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Ending Explained: Does Rachel Die?