Rachel Raimist: Where is the Middletown High School Student Now?

Rachel Raimist was a shy, quiet student at Middletown High School. All of that changed when she met a teacher, Fred Isseks, who encouraged her to join his Electronic English class. Rachel became part of the first group of students who began filming a documentary-like project about the toxic wasteland in their town. She took the lead in many interviews and pursued several investigative efforts on her own. Netflix’s ‘Teenage Wasteland’ features her interview, in which she spoke about how important she considered the work they did back then and how the experience shaped her life going forward.

Rachel Raimist Came Out of Her Shell While Working on the Film Project

Rachel Raimist and her family were settled in New York, but eventually made the decision to move to Middletown in search of a safer and quieter life. She said that, because of her Puerto Rican heritage, she did not feel very comfortable at first and initially befriended mostly people from the community. She was into goth music and had a couple of friends with whom she would escape to New York, but she said that, deep down, she was simply a shy girl. One day, while she was cutting class, Fred Isseks saw her. She said that he told her that he would not inform her parents if she came and sat in his Electronic English class. Rachel joined him and was inadvertently drawn into the film project that the group was undertaking about the toxic wasteland.

Rachel said that she got a chance to ask a lot of uncomfortable questions to people in power. She was filmed as she interviewed former councilmen and town supervisors about when the wasteland was created and why it was placed on top of an aquifer. As the project drew more and more attention from the press, Rachel said things got a little weird. She recounted how her phone would sometimes ring and, when she picked up, there would only be clicking noises. She and her friends felt they were being recorded and tracked. Rachel was definitely inspired by the work she did and, in her final year, decided to go to film school. Even though the project continued for years after she left, she found it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be a part of.

Rachel Raimist is Keeping Up Her Academic Legacy as a Film Professor Today

Rachel Raimist has been moving between creative work and academia for more than two decades. She earned an MFA in Directing from UCLA between 1995 and 1999, followed by a PhD in Gender, Women & Sexuality Studies from the University of Minnesota, which she completed between 2002 and 2009. Her career began in photography, videography, editing, and music journalism, while she was working as a freelancer from 1999 to 2009. Rachel was involved with publications and media companies like The Source, Vibe, Complex, MTV, HBO, and VH1. Alongside her creative work, Raimist developed a long career in education.

Rachel taught at UC Irvine from 2001 to 2002 and held teaching positions at Macalester College, Carleton College, and the IFP Minnesota Center for Media Arts between 2004 and 2009. In 2009, she joined the University of Alabama, where she became an Assistant Professor of Media Production and later an Associate Professor in 2015. She also served as Co-Director of Creative Campus from 2013 to 2018 and remained at the university until 2020. Rachel subsequently expanded her teaching across institutions, including Syracuse University, San Jose State University, and NYU in 2019–2020, and Elon University in 2021. She also worked with the Sundance Institute as a directing mentor and creative advisor from 2020 to 2022 and with Stowe Story Labs as a creative advisor and screenwriting mentor from 2019 to 2022.

Her directing career grew substantially from 2018 onward, when she began working as an episodic television director. Her credits include ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Greenleaf,’ ‘The Big Leap,’ ‘Sex/Life,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ ‘Up Here,’ ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Bel-Air,’ and ‘Elsbeth.’ From 2022 onward, she also held several leadership positions within the Directors Guild of America. Rachel holds co-chair roles on its Latino, Disability, Women’s Steering, and Special Projects committees. In 2025, she became a Visiting Assistant Professor at Occidental College. Since June 2026, she has been working as the Morgan Woodward Distinguished Professor in Film at the University of Texas at Arlington. She also continues mentoring young filmmakers through the Latino Film Institute.

Rachel Raimist Always Makes Time for Charitable Endeavors in Her Community

Beyond her filmmaking and academic career, Rachel Raimist has also devoted considerable time to volunteering and community work. Since 2017, she has volunteered as an Education Family Volunteer at the Aquarium of the Pacific. She regularly engages visitors at experiences including Shark Lagoon, the Ray Pool, Moon Jellies, and Lorikeet Forest. Since 2017, she has also worked with Outfest as a videographer and photographer, documenting panels, screenings, red-carpet events, and celebrations. In 2025, she joined the Advisory Board of Kōawa Studios, while also volunteering as a docent at Kindred Spirits Care Farm and The Gentle Barn.

Rachel is well-respected in her field of work and she is often invited to contribute to panels and forum discussions. She was a speaker at the Creative Economy Summit in July 2026 and the Southwest Actors Conference in August 2026. In June 2026, when she joined the University of Texas at Arlington, she became the third Latina in the US to achieve full professor status in film and television directing. Outside her work, Raimist leads a happy family life with her husband, Damon Carter. Their daughter, Tiana Raimist-Carter, is all grown up but has a soft spot for her mother. Rachel is an animal lover. She has been rescuing cats and is now getting time with goats at the farm in Texas. She and her husband currently split her time between Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas. Through every chapter of her journey, Rachel has continued to turn her passion into a career that inspires others and leaves a meaningful mark far beyond the screen.

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