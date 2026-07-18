Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee: Where is the Boxer Now?

‘They Fight’ is a 2018 documentary film that chronicles the journey of an ex-convict named Walter Manigan, who used his boxing skills to coach young aspiring boxers in Washington, DC. One of the prospects in his after-school boxing program was Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee, whose amateur boxing career is featured in the documentary. Directed by Andrew Renzi, it also showcases the impact that Coach Walter had on Peanut and other young boxers.

Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee Was One of Walt Manigan’s Brightest and Most Talented Boxers

Hailing from the Trinidad neighborhood in Washington, DC, Ragahleak Bartee developed a passion for boxing to escape the violence he allegedly witnessed in the streets. In the 2010s, he competed in several National competitions and won the 75-pound intermediate division Junior Olympic national championship in 2015. Nicknamed “Peanut,” he was one of the most successful young boxers when Coach Walt Manigan started the Lyfe Style boxing program at the Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, shortly after getting released from prison. However, when the inspirational boxing coach and mentor relapsed and stopped coaching, Peanut and Quincey Williams tried to reconnect with him, but couldn’t. When Walt Manigan passed away in 2022 at 53, Peanut and the rest of his boxing students were devastated.

Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee is a Dedicated Police Officer and a Doting Family Man Today

With the premiere of the biopic about Coach Walt Manigan, ‘They Fight,’ approached, Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee talked with Time, talking about his time with the late boxing coach. He stated, “Coach Walt was like a superhero. He taught me about fatherhood. He was basically a second dad to me.” As of today, the Washington, DC, resident is a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC). He said that part of the reason he decided to become a police officer was because of Walt’s values, which included “looking out for the people that need help.”

The Albany State University graduate, Peanut, has won two silver gloves and two ringside national titles in his boxing career. On the personal front, he has been in a healthy, romantic relationship since April 24, 2019. He and his partner gave birth to their daughter, Ellessiy, in May 2022. After a year of his daughter’s birth, the doting father penned a heartfelt message on his social media. He wrote, “Today reaches one year of growth and commitment we have reached. Our commitment into making sure you are always protected and safe and that your always happy and spoiled. I’ll be lying if I said that this was and will always be easy but what I’ve learned from this year that my ellessiy always keep me smiling.”

A few years later, in March 2026, he and his partner announced that they were pregnant for the second time. Expecting a son, the couple also did a pregnancy photoshoot. Besides being a doting father, Peanut is also a beloved son and brother to his mother, Michelle Wingfield, and sister, Brittany Bartee. In his free time, he loves hanging out with his family and friends. To this day, he holds his memories of Coach Walt close to his heart. “I miss you so much big guy hope you proud of everything and you continue to rest we will make sure the rest pays out…,” he wrote.

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