Rashaun Jones: Where is the Accused Killer Now?

On November 7, 2006, a quiet neighborhood in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was shaken to its core by a deeply unsettling crime when 22-year-old University of Miami defensive end Bryan Sidney Pata was shot dead outside his apartment complex. The initial investigation left officials and family members searching for answers. ABC’s ’20/20: Murder at the U’ takes a deeper look at the case, which went cold for 15 years before Bryan’s former teammate, Rashaun Travon Jones, was arrested and accused of the murder. The episode also features several interviews with Bryan’s loved ones and the authorities who worked on the case.

Rashaun Jones’ Dispute With Bryan Pata Put Him on the Detectives’ Radar

Rashaun Travon Jones was born sometime around 1986. During his studies at Columbia High School in Lake City, Florida, he developed his passion for football at an early age. By the time he graduated from high school, he had received offers from several major college football programs, including the University of Florida, the University of Tennessee, and the University of North Carolina. Rashaun ultimately chose to attend the University of Miami and joined the Miami Hurricanes football team as a defensive back. Additionally, he pursued a degree in Liberal Arts at the university. Rashaun came under the spotlight when his teammate, Bryan Sidney Pata, was shot in the head around 7 pm outside his apartment at 9315 Southwest 77 Avenue in Miami, Florida, on November 7, 2006.

Once authorities began questioning Bryan’s teammates, they reportedly learned of tension between him and Rashaun. According to reports, several of their teammates said that they once had a physical altercation during which Bryan allegedly beat Rashaun. Further records suggest that witnesses claimed that Bryan and Rashaun had tensions due to the former’s girlfriend, Jada Brody, who previously had an intimate relationship with Rashaun. Court records suggest that during the investigation, detectives learned that Rashaun had allegedly threatened to shoot Bryan. Furthermore, Rashaun allegedly claimed that he had a .38 caliber gun, as per reports. Investigative reports indicate that when questioned, Rashaun claimed he didn’t possess any weapons but admitted to fighting with Bryan.

Investigators Revisited Old Evidence Before Arresting Rashaun Jones in 2021

The medical examiner reportedly revealed that the bullet that killed Bryan was likely fired from a .38 caliber weapon. According to police records, during his interview, Rashaun insisted that he was at his home at the time of the murder and allegedly had no recent tension with Bryan. Official reports state that the examination of Rashaun’s cellular records revealed that his cellphone connected to a cell tower about 7 minutes away from the murder scene around 6:41 pm on November 7, 2006. As per police records, the expert found a 58-minute gap in his phone usage around the time of the crime.

However, it is important to note that cellphone tower data from 2006 was not precise enough to definitively place Rashaun at the crime scene. Further investigation revealed that on the fateful day, Rashaun was reportedly notified that he had been suspended for two games after he failed a drug test. As per court records, a former Writing Instructor from the University of Miami, Paul Conner, told the officials during the initial investigation that around the time of the murder, he had allegedly seen a man leaving Bryan’s apartment parking lot.

Reports state that Paul then identified Rashaun from a police lineup to being allegedly same man. However, due to a lack of concrete evidence, the case eventually went cold. Things changed when authorities began re-investigating the case around 2020. During that time, investigators re-interviewed several witnesses alongside Paul, who once again identified Rashaun as the alleged man whom he had seen leaving the parking lot on November 7, 2006. Ultimately, on August 19, 2021, Rashaun was arrested in Ocala, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder.

Rashaun Jones is Awaiting His Retrial at a Florida Detention Center Today

Following his arrest, Rashaun was transferred to Miami-Dade County and remained in custody on a $850,000 bond. According to court records, he pleaded not guilty to his charge. His jury trial began in February 2026, during which the prosecution claimed that the conflicts between Rashaun and Bryan led the former to kill his teammate. They reportedly also insisted that Rashaun was allegedly jealous of Bryan’s successful football career. The prosecution presented several witnesses, including Paul, before the court. The evidence also included Rashaun’s cellphone data, which indicated that he was possibly near the crime scene around the time of the murder.

On the other hand, the defense claimed that the prosecution had no direct forensic evidence linking Rashaun to the crime. Court records state that they questioned the credibility of Paul’s testimony since he was unsure if he was wearing his glasses on November 7, 2006, when he saw a man leaving the parking lot of Bryan’s apartment complex. The defense reportedly contended that detectives allegedly focused on Rashaun early and failed to pursue other leads. After deliberation, the jury deadlocked 5–1, with five jurors in favor of acquittal and unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

On March 2, 2026, the judge officially declared a mistrial due to the hung jury. Two days later, the judge scheduled a new trial date for May 18, 2026. During the hearing, Rashaun was reportedly asked if he was willing to enter into the plea deal, but he refused. Additionally, it was revealed that he was offered a pretrial guilty plea deal of 15 years in prison with credit for time served, but Rashaun also refused that. According to reports, the judge reduced his bond amount from $850,000 to $500,000, with a $50,000 cash premium. As of writing, Rashaun remains in custody at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral, Florida, awaiting his retrial.

