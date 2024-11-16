Raul Gazolla: Where is Daniella Perez’s Husband Now?

In late 1992, a budding Brazilian telenovela star named Daniella Perez was murdered in a fit of jealousy by his co-star, Guilherme de Pádua, and his wife, Paula Thomaz. While the entire community was shocked to its core, the incident caught headlines across the world. ‘A Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez’ is a five-part documentary series that provides a detailed account of the murder and the investigation that ensued. Since Daniella’s husband, Raul Gazolla, is also featured in the show, questions about his current whereabouts are naturally raised.

Raul Gazolla Was in a Dark Place Mentally After the Death of Daniella Perez

The Brazilian actor and producer Raul Oliveira Gazolla first crossed paths with Daniella Perez on the set of ‘Kananga do Japão.’ As sparks flew between them, one thing led to another, and in 1990, they made their relationship official in the eyes of the law by tying the knot. Unfortunately, their loving marriage only lasted for two years as she was killed by her co-star, Guilherme de Pádua, and his wife, Paula Thomaz, in December 1992. Heavily devastated by the loss of his wife, Raul battled with various mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and panic. Thanks to his resilience, he managed to improve over the years with the help of psychotherapy and psychiatric treatment.

Although the killers were released from prison in 1999, in March 2002, Raul and his mother-in-law, Gloria Perez, were set to receive a fine of about R$440,000 each, from Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz, in addition to the burial and funeral expenses. After several years, on April 29, 2016, Raul and Gloria won the lawsuit claiming compensation from the killers. The former addressed the court after winning the lawsuit, “What I can say is that there is no money in the world that pays for murder. Money does not pay murder. What I would really like is not to receive any money, as long as the killers were behind bars and not loose enjoying life as the two are doing around. To me, killers should be in jail.”

Raul Gazolla Has a Decades-long and Versatile Acting Career

Destined for greatness, Raul Oliveira Gazolla was born on August 7, 1955, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Norma Gazolla. From his early days, he developed a passion for acting and began dreaming of becoming a successful actor. In 1986, he broke into the soap opera industry by portraying Oswaldo in the second version of ‘Selva de Pedra.’ His compelling performance landed him the role of Alex in ‘Kananga do Japão’ in 1989, which became a turning point in his career.

In the 1990s, he played multiple roles in different kinds of productions, including Paco in ‘Deus Nos Acuda,’ Vitor Prata in ‘Decadência,’ Marcel in ‘Malhação,’ Ze Paulo in ‘Você Decide,’ and Tito Bacárcel in ‘A Hora Mágica.’ The following decade also turned out to be quite eventful for his acting career. He added several shows under his credit, such as ‘The Clone,’ ‘Bela, a Feia,’ ‘America,’ ‘The Mutants: Ways of the Heart,’ and ‘Kubanacan.’ To this day, Raul features in multiple productions every other year. Some of his latest works include ‘Obscure Power,’ ‘Edge of Desire,’ and ‘The Path.’

Jiu-Jitsu Training is a Significant Part of Raul Gazolla’s Life Today

Raul Gazolla has had his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life, starting with the sudden demise of his first wife, Daniella Perez, as mentioned above. He reportedly found love again in a fashion designer named Mariúza Palhares. After getting married, they also welcomed an adorable daughter named Rani Palhares Gazolla into the world. However, as the marriage deteriorated over the years, the couple decided to part ways. Several years down the line, Raul got into a relationship with Fernanda Loureiro and even bonded with her two daughters from her previous marriage — Luna and Mila. In September 2004, they took the next step in their relationship by getting married.

A few years later, he got involved in a traffic dispute and was accused of spitting in the face of a teenager. Besides acting, jiu-jitsu is another activity he is passionate about and has been practicing for more than two decades. However, in 2012, he had to take a small hiatus from it after suffering multiple heart attacks. After five years, in 2017, the 4th-degree black belt holder, Raul, was allowed to restart training. As of today, he reportedly still resides in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with his small family and maintains a friendship with Gloria Perez. Moreover, jiu-jitsu training continues to be an integral aspect of his life as he regularly trains with Douglas Moura. On social media, he regularly posts motivational posts, reflecting his positive attitude towards life.

