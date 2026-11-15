Raúl Rocha Cantú: Where is the Miss Universe Co-Owner Now?

For decades, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has represented glamour, ambition, and the dreams of women from across the world. Its leadership has changed over the years, with Raúl Rocha Cantú and Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip ultimately becoming co-owners in a 50/50 split. TLC’s ‘Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal’ explores how the organization and the co-owners faced several controversies, raising questions about its credibility and business dealings. However, it is essential to note that although Raúl has not been convicted of any charges, Jakkaphong was found guilty of fraud and subsequently sentenced. The docuseries also features interviews with previous pageant winners and Miss Universe participants.

Raúl Rocha Cantú Became the Co-Owner of Miss Universe Organization in Early 2024

Raúl Rocha Cantú was born on April 15, 1970, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and had always been close to his brother, Jorge Rocha Cantú. According to a report, he said his parents instilled in him the values of hard work, honesty, dedication, and generosity as he grew up. After graduating from high school, he earned a degree in Business Administration at just 19. Within just 2 years, Raúl began his professional trajectory by launching his venture. Eventually, he ventured into several sectors, including restaurants, aviation, energy, and entertainment. As of writing, he serves as the founder and chairman of Legacy Holding Group USA, which focuses on real estate.

Raúl is also associated with the jet-leasing operator Century Aviation and the medical firm named CYMSA. Apart from that, he has been involved as an adviser to the Board of the Consejo Coordinador Empresarial (CCE), or Business Coordinating Council. He also focused on his role as a Consular Officer for Guatemala in Mexico. Occasionally, Raúl focuses on philanthropy through the Niños, Mujeres y Ancianos Protegidos Foundation in Mexico. In August 2011, he came under scrutiny of the authorities when members of a drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale, which he co-owned with Jorge. The attack led to the death of 52 people.

Reports state that prosecutors alleged that Raúl failed to pay certain extortion amounts to some criminal groups before the attack. However, it is worth noting that he was never convicted of any charge related to the attack. By 2023, his company, Legacy Holding Group USA, became involved in the launch of Miss Universe Skincare. In November of that same year, the owner of Miss Universe Organization (MUO), Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, had declared bankruptcy. While there was speculation about its future, it was soon announced in January 2024 that Raúl had stepped in and bought a 50% stake in the MUO, which is part of JKN Global Group. It led him to become the co-owner of the pageant brand.

Raúl Rocha Cantú Faced Trafficking Allegations in Mexico in 2025

In 2025, Raúl once again came under the radar of the authorities when, in Mexico, they alleged that he was participating in the trafficking of fuel, weapons, and drugs between Mexico and Guatemala. According to investigative records, the officials further revealed that they suspected him of being a leader of a criminal organization, but it was only an accusation. On August 6, 2025, they requested a formal arrest warrant for Raúl in connection with those accusations. Further reports indicate that around the same time, the investigators alleged they had found several records showing he had given money to the criminal network, totaling around 2.1 million pesos.

During the Miss Universe competition in November 2025 in Thailand, Raúl was initially not present. However, he arrived in the country and attended the event as it neared its end. According to the show, one of the judges had resigned shortly before the pageant’s finals and, during his interview, claimed that the top 30 contestants were preselected before they even took the stage. In his statements on the show, the judge further alleged that, although he contacted Raúl about it, the co-owner refused to change the selected list. However, that claim has not been substantiated with evidence. That same month, an arrest warrant was issued for Raúl, and an Interpol red notice was subsequently requested, as per official records.

Raúl Rocha Cantú’s Recent Whereabouts Appear to be a Mystery

In December 2025, things took a turn when the Mexican authorities provided Raúl with a prosecutorial cooperation agreement in exchange for a legal benefit. Consequently, the original arrest warrant against him was canceled. However, it wasn’t long before the agreement was revoked after he allegedly failed to attend his scheduled appearance and failed to provide the information he had initially promised. According to reports, another arrest warrant was issued in connection with organized crime. Furthermore, the officials declared that they considered him a fugitive because he had left Mexico by that time.

Another significant development happened in January 2026 when a federal judge issued an order temporarily suspending the execution of the arrest warrant. According to reports in October, a Mexican federal judge issued another arrest warrant against him on charges of money laundering and organized crime, involving around 3 billion pesos between the period of 2014 and 2025. However, it is essential to note that to this day, he has not been formally convicted of any of the charges against him. Although certain public reports mentioned that Raúl was last spotted in Monaco, it remains unclear where he is currently residing.

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