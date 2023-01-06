Ravindra Angre: Where is the Ex-Encounter Specialist Now?

In the 1990s, the city of Mumbai, India, was completely taken over by organized crime. While mafia gangs ran every aspect of the city, people would often commit crimes in broad daylight while showing no fear for law enforcement officials. The ever-increasing crime rate and frequent murders terrorized citizens who preferred to stay indoors. Netflix’s ‘Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld’ chronicles the terror of organized crime and portrays how a group of policemen decided to fight fire with fire. Such a mentality led to the rise of encounter cops who would often engage gangsters in firefights before killing them with no chance of surrender. While the show debates the authenticity and ethics of such encounters, it also introduces us to former police officer Ravindra Angre who killed several criminals and struck fear in the heart of the underworld. Well, let’s delve into Ravindra’s life and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Who Is Ravindra Angre?

A native of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ravindra Angre was born in a loving family on July 8, 1956. Interestingly, Ravindra got interested in the police force from quite an early age and soon realized that his passion was to become a law enforcement officer. His parents, who were pretty supportive, encouraged him to chase his dreams, and Ravindra completed a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mumbai University before joining the Mumbai Police in 1983. While Ravindra joined the Mumbai Police Department as a sub-inspector, it did not take long for him to prove his worth through commitment as well as hard work, which led to several promotions. With time, even the superiors were impressed by Ravindra’s work, which led to several promotions. Hence, like his college, Pradeep Sharma, Ravindra also headed several police stations around the city of Mumbai and became quite popular in the department.

Once organized crime engulfed the city of Mumbai in the 1990s, Ravindra Angre was frustrated at the lack of action against the criminals. Moreover, he was pretty impressed by how Pradeep Sharma decided to fight back and realized that force was the only thing the gangsters would respond to. Hence, he quickly adapted to the role of an encounter cop and was determined to kill as many criminals as possible in his efforts to bring peace to the city. Hence, over the course of his police career, Ravindra Angre killed around 54 criminals in encounters, 33 of them in Mumbai and the other 21 in the district of Thane. Not only did his ferocious encounters prove quite effective, but he also earned quite a bit of fame as an encounter specialist in the department.

Where Is Ravindra Angre Now?

With time, people began questioning the authenticity of such encounters, and since the killings were extrajudicial in nature, Ravindra became the subject of an official inquiry. Meanwhile, in 2008, the police officer was accused of extortion by a Thane-based builder, who claimed that Ravindra had broken into his office along with a few others before threatening him and taking away a blank check as well as two vehicles. The builder further claimed that Ravindra demanded that his wife become a partner in a building project, and based on the complaint, the officer was suspended from the police force before being arrested and put behind bars. Nevertheless, Ravindra vehemently refuted such an accusation and was even reinstated after the court acquitted him of all charges in 2011.

Interestingly, while waiting for his reinstatement, Ravindra became a part of the NGO Samarth, which took on civil issues in the district of Thane. Moreover, he became associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was a pretty dedicated party worker up until 2018. However, once he retired from the Mumbai Police Department in the same year, Ravindra decided to part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party and signed up as a member of the Indian National Congress. At present, he still resides in Mumbai with his family while building a positive reputation in politics.

