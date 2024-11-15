What Happened to Ray Clark? Where is Andrea Bell Now?

When Andrea Bell welcomed her son into the world, it was the happiest moment of her life, even though she was young and lacked much support. However, as her son’s father, Ray Clark began spending more time with them, Andrea soon realized their situation was far more dangerous than she had imagined. It wasn’t until a particularly terrifying incident that Andrea found the courage to make a decision that she believed ultimately saved her life. In the Investigation Discovery episode of ‘Evil Lives Here’ titled ‘He Brought Roses and a Gun,’ Andrea recounts the harrowing experiences she endured and the challenges she overcame.

Ray Clark Was Disappointed to Find Out That Andrea Bell Was Pregnant

Andrea Bell lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her mother, while Ray Durrand Clark resided right next door. Born on January 4, 1966, Ray had spent his entire life in the same town. He often lingered outside Andrea’s house, which is how the two first noticed each other. Despite Andrea’s mother warning her that Ray wasn’t good for her, Andrea was drawn to him and appreciated the attention he gave her. Their relationship quickly turned romantic, but everything changed when Andrea discovered she was pregnant. She had hoped for support from Ray, but instead, he reacted with hostility and walked away from the relationship.

Andrea recalled her pregnancy as one of the most challenging times in her life. Without any support, she often felt isolated. Despite these struggles, everything seemed to fall into place the moment she held her newborn son. Andrea dedicated herself entirely to her baby, finding joy and purpose in caring for him. One day, upon returning home, she had an unsettling feeling that someone else was in the house. Acting on her instinct, she placed her son safely in her room and cautiously went to investigate. In the basement, she said she was horrified to find Ray standing there, wearing a ski mask and holding a knife. She feigned affection, telling him she loved him, which gave her just enough time to push him away. Seizing the moment, she locked him in the basement and immediately called the police.

By the time the police arrived, Ray had already escaped through a window. A few days later, Ray returned, remorseful and apologetic. He claimed he hadn’t been in his right mind and promised to change, expressing a desire to be part of her and their baby’s lives. Andrea chose to believe him. For a while, it seemed they were forming the family she had once hoped for, though she couldn’t help but notice that Ray rarely engaged with their child and never picked him up.

Andrea Bell Claimed That Ray Physically Abused His Son

One night, Andrea Bell claimed she woke to a horrifying sight: Ray Clark was allegedly holding their baby upside down, dangling him out of a window. She tried to escalate the situation. To her surprise, Ray seemed to snap out of a haze, lowering the baby and profusely apologizing. The incident left Andrea deeply shaken, but in the days that followed, Ray’s behavior shifted dramatically. He began showing attentiveness toward their child, acting as though he was committed to making amends.

A few weeks later, Andrea left her son with Ray while she went to the market. Upon returning, she found her baby inconsolable, with a burnt tongue and swollen ankles. At the hospital, doctors discovered internal head bleeding. Andrea alleged that Ray was responsible, as her son had been fine before. She also claimed that Ray visited the hospital, after which her child’s condition worsened. This was the breaking point, and Andrea decided to cut all ties with him. She even filed a police case against him, and Ray was arrested for child abuse. It was only a little while later that he was released on bond. Andrea returned to her mother’s home while her son recovered from his injuries. During this time, she learned that Ray had married a woman named Tawana, who was also expecting a child.

Feeling a sense of compassion, Andrea attempted to reach out to Tawana but was unable to make contact. A few weeks later, Andrea was devastated to hear news of a child’s death due to physical abuse. Her instincts told her that Ray was involved, and her fears were confirmed when she discovered it was true. Ray was arrested in connection with the charges related to the murder of a minor but was released on bail while awaiting trial. While out on bail, Ray showed up at Tawana’s door with a bouquet of flowers. As she went inside to place them in a vase, he followed her and shot her twice in the head. Shortly after, on October 28, 1988, Ray took his own life. When Andrea heard the news, she confessed that her primary emotion was relief.

Andrea Bell is Hoping to Get Back in Touch With Her Son Today

Today, sharing her story feels like the most significant step she has taken in her journey. She revealed that her son is no longer in contact with her and holds her accountable for the abuse he endured. Andrea is determined to reconnect with him and address the pain between them. Now residing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Andrea seems to work for Amazon. Her weekends are often spent watching golf, savoring Mexican cuisine, or listening to music. For Andrea, the most important goal is regaining her son’s trust, and she is ready to do whatever it takes to repair their relationship.

