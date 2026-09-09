Reacher: What is in the Photo in the Drive?

The fourth season of Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ follows the protagonist as he gets entangled in an investigation that gets more convoluted by the minute. It begins with Reacher witnessing a woman’s suicide on the subway. Later, however, he discovers that she was being blackmailed for leaking Pentagon information. Now, everyone is looking for the drive she had. Eventually, Reacher gets his hands on the drive, and it turns out to have one photo from a couple of decades back. It doesn’t seem to have the significance that would warrant so many deaths. However, the true nature of the drive’s contents comes to light in the penultimate episode, leading Reacher to realize that the plot is much more dangerous than initially imagined. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The True Value of the Photo is Not in the People in It

With the CIA, the FBI, a US Senator, and Indonesian terrorists after the contents of the drive that Anna Merrick stole, Reacher and his team are highly interested in finding out exactly what she stole from the Pentagon’s archives. When they finally find the drive, it turns out to have just one photo. In it, Cahill and Sampson pose with Putra, a strange man in the background. At first, one might think the photo was targeted as blackmail against Sampson, but Reacher counters that people who have done worse than this have become Presidents of the United States. Moreover, Putra is so far in the past and so seemingly insignificant that it wouldn’t make sense for someone to use the photo against Sampson now.

This means he is not the person of interest in it, but the photo was still important enough for Cahill to pursue Anna Merrick on the subway. Their next suspect is the man in the background. Sampson doesn’t remember him, but he does remember that the guy was a chemist working on a cure for malaria or something. The investigation reveals that the man is Leo Ahlquist, who is now the owner of a successful company that deals in pesticides. When Reacher and Tamara find Ahlquist, he is in the middle of destroying evidence. It also turns out that he is the one who sent mercenaries after them, and these dangerous men would have almost killed Reacher and Tamara if it weren’t for Springfield’s timely intervention.

Once rescued, Reacher goes back to Ahlquist, who gives him all the answers this time around. It turns out that the true thing of value in the photo is the whiteboard in the background, which contains the formula for a weapon of mass destruction. While Sampson thought Ahlquist and his team were working on a cure for malaria, they were actually experimenting on a chemical weapon. They’d successfully created the weapon, and now they needed to find an antidote. The program was supposed to be highly secretive, with only Cahill aware of it. But somehow, Putra got a whiff of it, and he cleverly got a picture in front of the whiteboard, allowing his people to get the formula, which he then used to create the weapon and use it against the dissidents in his own country.

Eventually, Putra was killed, and the photo went into the US government’s archives. It didn’t come out until they decided to digitize the whole thing. In these years, the photo was also rendered unusable, since no one could recreate the formula from it. But over time, technology advanced to the point that an AI program could not only extract the formula but also recreate it perfectly, enabling someone to create the chemical weapon and wreak havoc in the world. Since Amisha was around the time Putra took the picture, she knew about the photo and the formula, which is why she and Lila came to the US to single out Anna, get the picture from her, recreate the formula and the weapon, and sell it to the highest bidder.

Read More: Who is Lila? Who Plays Her in Reacher Season 4?