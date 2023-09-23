Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Jidou Hanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyuu wo Samayou’ or ‘Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’ is an isekai anime that is inspired by the light novel series of the same name written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Kato and Yuuke Hagure. The show follows a man who is passionate about vending machines and dies an unexpected death. When he is reborn in a fantasy world, he is shocked to learn that he is now a vending machine. He is stuck in one place until a girl named Lammis befriends him and takes him to the village of Clearflow Lake, impressed by his persuasive ability to sell drinks and food.

Using his knowledge and skills, Boxxo soon becomes an important part of the community and starts contributing in his own way while his bond with Lammis strengthens over time. The story of a man reborn as a vending machine might not be something everyone will enjoy, but the show has surprisingly garnered a decent fan following. After the conclusion of season 1, fans are now curious to learn when the anime will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2 Release Date

‘Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’ season 1 released on July 5, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on September 20, 2023. The isekai series comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Noriaki Akitaya, the show stars promising voice actors like Jun Fukuyama (Boxxo), Kaede Hondo (Lammis), Shiki Aoki (Hulemy), Atsushi Miyauchi (Director Bear), Miyu Tomita (Shui), and Ai Kayano (Filmina).

If you are someone who is eager to learn about the show’s future, then we have a piece of exciting news for you. Just after the premiere of the season 1 finale, ‘Jidou Hanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyuu wo Samayou’ or ‘Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’ was renewed for another installment. The show’s official X.com account shared the news, along with the 2nd season production commemorative illustrations drawn by Naoki Yamauchi (chief animation director).

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2 Officially Announced! ✨More: https://t.co/7MdJpuZUjT pic.twitter.com/uLecL0PFBk — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 20, 2023

The renewal of the show comes as a pleasant surprise since the anime did not get great reviews. The series was even criticized for sticking to the typical isekai tropes and its not-so-original storylines. In fact, it only has an overall rating of 6.6 on MyAnimeList, which is not something to boast about. But despite all its flaws, ‘Jidou Hanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyuu wo Samayou’ or ‘Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’ still managed to garner a decent fan-following.

In fact, the isekai show was one of the most-watched series of its genre in the Summer 2023 anime season. It seems that it was a good enough reason for the creator to greenlit the show for another installment. However, it is unlikely that it will return soon since Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ may prioritize other shows because of poor ratings. Assuming there are no unforeseen delays and the production goes as planned, we expect ‘Jidou Hanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyuu wo Samayou’ or ‘Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2025.

