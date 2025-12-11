Who Wins in Record of Ragnarok: Qin Shi Huang or Hades?

As the tournament between the Gods and Humanity continues in season 2 of ‘Record of Ragnarok,’ new and unexpected fighters enter the arena. For round number seven, Hades, the King of Helheim, surprises everyone by volunteering himself as the next champion of the Gods. As the elder brother to Poseidon, who lost his life in one of the earlier matches, the Underworld ruler feels responsible for exacting revenge in the name of the Sea God. As a result, he’s eager to deliver retribution to the human race, even if it is by securing another win for the holy deities in the competition. As a result, in an effort to match the royalty of the Gods’ chosen warrior, Valkyrie Brunhilde pulls out all stops as well and chooses the King of Beginnings, Qin Shi Huang, as the representative for the humans. Thus, the battle that follows becomes one of fulfilling promises and earning the esteem of the kingly title. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Qin Shi Huang Made a Promise to Become The Greatest King Ever

Qin Shi Huang makes a splashy entrance as the seventh round of the Ragnarok tournament begins. Instead of going the expected route, he walks into the arena on a red carpet held up by the emperors across China’s history. Likewise, even as he faces off against the King of Helheim, he wears no sign of uncertainty or nervousness. Instead, he’s only focused on besting his opponent to prove once and for all that he himself is the Greatest King to ever live. However, despite his kingly demeanor, the Emperor of China’s beginning was actually severely inglorious. Born in enemy territory, Ying Zheng, heir of the Qin family, was the most cursed royal in history. After his father, a Qin royal, had him with a Zhao dancer, both his parents abandoned him.

Years later, even after the Qin invasion, the prince was ignored and perpetually abandoned by the royals. The palace that he lived in was scarcely guarded, littered with graffiti, and the object of the entire village’s hatred. Similarly, the townsfolk hated Huang, sending glares and insults his way. Even so, the prince refused to retaliate with his own anger and sadness, instead plastering on a fake, shaky smile on his face. Later, once the seven-year-old kid gained a bodyguard, Chun Yan, the latter discovered a jarring truth about the young royal. As it turns out, Huang has a rare condition called Mirror Touch Synesthesia, wherein anytime he sees someone in pain or witnesses someone’s hatred, his body develops an actual physical wound.

Yet, despite the tangible pain of Zhao’s treatment, the kid continued to bear their hatred without complaint, believing he deserved to be punished for the sins of his ancestors. Nonetheless, Chun Yan teaches him how to accept and express his own emotions despite the hatred of the world around him. Furthermore, she gave him his signature blindfold, which allowed him to escape the hurt of other people’s negative emotions. Eventually, two years later, as the Qin family suffered a series of deaths, Huang found himself becoming the new heir to the throne. However, on the journey out of Zhao, a group of assassins attacked his carriage. In the attack, Chun Yan sacrificed herself to save the Prince’s life. Before dying, she revealed that she was also someone who hated the Prince for his Qin blood. Yet, once she witnessed his kindness and integrity, she realized that he was an honorable man who could change the country’s fate as a future king. Therefore, as Chun Yan died, Huang promised her that he would become the greatest King in the world.

Hades Vowed to Poseidon That He Would Never Lose a Battle

Much like Huang, his opponent’s reasons behind entering the arena also lie in a promise he made to his family a long time ago. During the Gigantomachy, when Gaia instigated a war against the Olympians, the Gods all entered a brutal battlefield. Around the same time, Hades got news that the Titans locked away in Tartarus are planning on escaping and attacking the Olympians from Helheim. Therefore, the King decided to deploy all his troops to aid his brothers and sisters, while he went to face the Titans all on his own. It wasn’t until the end og the Gigantomachy that Poseidon realized his brother was missing. Once he investigated the matter, he realized that Hades had decided to bear the burden of the war in Helheim all alone.

Even though the eldest Olympian won the unequaled war without anyone’s aid, Poseidon still lectured him about his recklessness. As a result, Hades made a promise to his younger brother that he would never lose a battle against another. Therefore, now that the Sea God has been vanquished in a fight against Kojiro Sasaki, his older brother has no choice but to avenge the younger Olympian by any means necessary. For the same reason, when he decides to become the next fighter for the Gods, he does so with the intention of gaining vengeance for his brother. For centuries, Hades has been fighting his battles and staying true to his vow of victory. Naturally, he has no plans of breaking the same vow even as he faces off against the first Emperor of China.

Qin Shi Huang’s Heavenly Phoenix’s Power Embrace Decides the Outcome of the Match

As the seventh round of Ragnarok begins between Qin Shin Huang and Hades, both opponents possess their own specialties and advantages. As the king of Helheim, the latter’s powers are more self-explanatory. With the added advantage of his weapon, a hybrid of Poseidon’s trident and his bident, the God makes for a formidable rival. On the other hand, Huang has his own unique abilities. The King is an exceptional fighter who was able to defeat even the Demon God Chi Yu in order to establish himself as the first Emperor of China. As it turns out, the Prince’s proclivity toward his blindfold is actually related to one of his special abilities, which allows him to dominate every battle. Huang can actually see the flow of Chi in every living being’s body. As a result, Huang has the ability to see crux points as stars on the bodies of his opponents.

Thus, using his unassuming air bullets, he can target these stars to disrupt the flow of the Chi in any living creature. His ultimate move, the Heavenly Phoenix’s Power Embrace, is an extension of this ability wherein he can absorb the energy of any attack and redirect it onto his opponent. Still, despite his special powers, Huang’s battle against Hades remains incredibly taxing on the Emperor, who even loses an arm near the end of the match. Still, as Hades delivered one of his final blows with his sword, the Desmos, Huang, armed with his own Goujian Sword, redirected the blow toward the sword using the Heavenly Phoenix’s Power Embrace before firing another attack at a Chi crux formed at the tip of Hades’ blood-powered sword. As a result, the sword ended up shattering, weakening the God, and allowing the human King to stab him through the heart. In the end, this solidifies Huang’s victory and his reigning title as the Greatest King of all.

