Reginald Daye Murder: Where is Crystal Mangum Now?

In April 2011, Reginald Daye knocked on his nephew’s door, who was startled to find him stabbed and bleeding profusely. The nephew promptly alerted the authorities, and Daye was rushed to the hospital. Although he stabilized briefly to provide an account of the events, he succumbed to his injuries after ten days in the hospital. The case is thoroughly investigated in the ‘Dirty Dancing’ episode of Discovery+’s ‘Lethally Blonde,’ uncovering the identity of the killer and their motives.

Reginald Daye’s Nephew Reported That His Uncle Had Been Stabbed

Reginald Daye, born on November 3, 1964, in Durham, North Carolina, held a special place in the hearts of his parents, Al Daye Sr. and Dorothy Wilson. Despite being one of ten children in the family, he distinguished himself with his kind-hearted nature and authenticity. Throughout his life, he remained devoted to his family, earning the admiration of his siblings. Despite facing hardships, including the loss of his mother, one sister, and one brother by 2010, Reginald found solace in the close-knit bond of his remaining family members, who deeply cared for him.

Just months before his death, 46-year-old Reginald Daye had entered into a relationship with a woman named Crystal Mangum. Together, they had established a home in Durham, North Carolina. Aware of Crystal’s challenging past and difficult circumstances, Reginald shared with his family his belief that with love and patience, they could build a happy future together. However, his aspirations were abruptly shattered on the evening of April 3, 2011, when he visited his nephew’s house near his and Mangum’s residence. Upon discovering him bleeding, his nephew immediately alerted the authorities. After spending ten days in the hospital, Reginald succumbed to the stab wound inflicted upon his back.

Reginald Daye’s Killer Claimed Self Defense

Upon receiving the distress call from Reginald Daye’s nephew, who claimed that his uncle had identified his girlfriend Crystal Mangum as his attacker, the police promptly arrived at their residence. Inside, they discovered traces of blood extensively scattered throughout the living room, particularly concentrated near the bathroom area. Additionally, they came across clumps of hair near the bathroom. Mangum was absent from the premises but the authorities apprehended her shortly afterward for questioning.

During her interrogation, Mangum recounted to the police officers that she and Daye had engaged in a heated argument concerning household responsibilities. According to her statement, Daye accused her of not contributing fairly, sparking a confrontation between the couple. Mangum asserted that Daye became physically aggressive during the altercation, prompting her to seek refuge in the bathroom and attempt to secure the door. However, Daye forcibly pulled her back, resulting in the clumps of hair found by the police. Mangum claimed that Daye proceeded to choke her, leading her to discover a knife on the floor. In what she described as an act of self-defense, she purportedly stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

Mangum’s arrest garnered significant attention due to her previous involvement in high-profile legal cases within the community. In 2006, she had falsely accused members of the Duke University men’s lacrosse team of wrongdoing, sparking widespread public outrage and initiating debates on racial violence and exploitation. However, when her allegations were proven to be false, she faced severe backlash from the community. Additionally, in 2010, she faced charges of attempted murder in connection with an incident involving her then-boyfriend, Milton Walker. These prior incidents contributed to the heightened interest surrounding Mangum’s arrest in the case of Reginald Daye’s death.

Prosecutors examined the evidence to verify Mangum’s assertion of self-defense. However, when the forensic report revealed that Daye had been stabbed in the back, the police contended that he had been attempting to flee from Mangum after she had picked up a knife, and she had pursued him with the intent to kill him. Consequently, Mangum was indicted of murder.

Crystal Mangum is Serving Her Sentence Today

From her indictment in April 2011 until February 2013, when she was released on bail, Crystal Mangum filed several motions, including one to prohibit the use of any evidence or reference to her previous misconduct and charges. Her trial began in November 2013, during which her defense team argued that her actions were driven by self-defense. The forensic report and the prosecution’s case portrayed Mangum as an unstable woman with a drug dependency who killed Reginald Daye in a fit of rage.

She was convicted of second-degree murder by the jury and received a sentence ranging from a minimum of 14 years and two months to a maximum of 17 years and nine months in prison. In 2015, she filed for an appeal citing a testimony that referenced an argument she had in 2010. Additionally, she lodged a complaint with the North Carolina Bar Association against her appellate attorney and her attorney from the 2013 trial. No actions were taken based on her requests. Currently, the 45-year-old is serving her sentence at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, with a projected release date in 2026.

