Reginald Reed Sr.: Where is Selonia Reed’s Killer Now?

On a fateful night in August 1987, the life of 26-year-old Selonia Ophelia Reed, lovingly known as Loni, came to an abrupt halt when she was brutally killed in Hammond, Louisiana. As months turned into years, hope began to dwindle for the family, but that changed when officials arrested Reginald L. Reed Sr. and his friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes, for the murder. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home’ sheds light on the detailed investigation, which led to their convictions. It also features in-depth interviews with her loved ones and the authorities who worked on the case.

Reginald Reed Sr. Came Under Suspicion After Reporting Selonia Reed Missing

Reginald Reed Sr. was born in April 1960 and grew up alongside his siblings, Belinda Reed Cox, Kennedy Reed, and Claude Reed. After completing his education, he joined the US Marine Corps. He served there for a few years before moving on to become a car salesman. During his time in high school, he crossed paths with Selonia Ophelia Reed, affectionately known as Loni. Their bond gradually grew, and they soon tied the knot. In 1981, they gave birth to their son, Reginald Reed Jr., AKA Reggie. The family lived in Hammond, Louisiana, and everything appeared to be going well until Selonia suddenly disappeared from her home on August 22, 1987.

On August 22, Reginald called 911 to report that Selonia was missing and claimed that she had gone out with her friend to a local bar but never returned. According to reports, when officials spoke with Reggie, he told them that the family had gone to the mall that evening, and after they returned home, he and his father stayed back while the 26-year-old went out. In his statements, Reggie went on to say that he and Reginald then played games and went to sleep. Reports state that when authorities spoke with Selonia’s friend, she denied meeting her. As per one of the detectives, Reginald alleged that Selonia was having an affair, but the police quickly refuted the statement since there was no evidence to support the claim.

After detectives discovered Selonia’s remains, they searched her home, where they found no direct evidence. However, reports state that experts noticed scratches on Reginald’s neck, which he claimed were caused by his dog. Additionally, they noted that the house was recently cleaned, as they detected a bleach odor. Court records state that a witness contacted law enforcement, informing them that they had seen two men inside a car in the area where Selonia’s remains were found. The witness reportedly provided the vehicle’s license plate number, which turned out to be Reginald’s. Police records specify that the witness identified Reginald and his friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes, as the driver and passenger of the car from a photo lineup.

Reginald Sr. and Jimmy Were Arrested Based on Financial Records and Witness Statements

As the investigation continued, authorities reportedly learned from Selonia’s family members that they suspected Jimmy was responsible for the murder. Her sister, Gwen, also told officials that the 26-year-old was scared of him and that he had once been seen roaming around her residence by one of Selonia’s relatives, as per court records. Upon reviewing the family’s financial records, detectives reportedly discovered that Reginald had taken out numerous life insurance policies totaling over $707,000 on his wife, some of which were issued in August 1987. Although they had several pieces of circumstantial evidence, the prosecution didn’t believe it was strong enough to support an indictment.

By 2012, Jimmy moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and when officials reopened the case, he was interrogated there. According to court records, he claimed that shortly before Selonia’s murder, Reginald had offered him $50,000 to kill the 26-year-old. In his statements, Jimmy insisted that he didn’t take up the offer and that he was allegedly scared of Reginald. As per reports, the former refused to provide any testimony for the prosecution. Things changed when DNA collected from an item at the crime scene was linked to Jimmy, strengthening the case against him. On June 21, 2019, he and Reginald were arrested and indicted on the charge of second-degree murder.

Reginald is Incarcerated at a Louisiana Prison Today, While Jimmy Passed Away in 2024

After Reginald was arrested, his son, Reggie, posted his $250,000 bond, securing his release from prison while awaiting trial. Before his jury trial commenced in November 2022, Jimmy entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution. He pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and agreed to testify against his co-defendant. Shortly after, Jimmy received a 5-year prison term, with credits for the time served. Court records state that he claimed to the prosecutors that on the fateful day, Reginald had asked him to move Selonia’s remains, and at the time, she was in the passenger seat.

According to Jimmy’s statements, he alleged that he and Reginald disposed of Selonia’s remains in a parking lot before driving away. When the latter’s jury trial finally began, the prosecution claimed that several witnesses told the authorities that the defendant was abusive towards Selonia. They further claimed that his marriage with her was about to end in divorce, and he committed the murder at his home to get the insurance money. The prosecution also presented several witnesses, including Jimmy. On the other hand, the defense contended that there was no physical evidence connecting Reginald to the crime.

The defense also pointed out that although Reginald had scratches on his neck, his DNA was not found under Selonia’s fingernails. On November 18, 2022, he was convicted of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on January 30, 2023. Jimmy was released from prison in January 2023, but he died in a car crash on January 27, 2024. Reginald later appealed his conviction and sentence, claiming there wasn’t enough evidence for a second-degree murder conviction. However, on May 13, 2025, the court affirmed his sentence. Reginald is currently serving his sentence at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

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