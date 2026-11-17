In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Alabama Murder Mystery,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killing of a US Army veteran soldier named Re’Mano Campbell in Alabama in October 2011. The tragedy sent shockwaves across the entire community, while the authorities wasted no time in launching a homicide investigation. Due to a lack of evidence, it remained unsolved for a few years before unlikely witness statements cracked the case wide open.

Re’Mano Campbell Was Found Dead Inside His Alabama Home

Born on August 26, 1979, in Mobile, Alabama, Re’Mano Lee “Ray-Ray” Campbell Sr. was the beloved son of Patricia Zine and Michael Zine Sr. He was raised among multiple siblings, including five brothers — Michael Zine Jr., Joshua Zine Sr., Patrick Zine, Marion Campbell, and Marion Boman Jr. — and three sisters — Patricia Lucas I, Ashley Boman, and Anitria Callen. Re’Mano not only made his parents proud but also his nation proud by serving in the Army for about seven years. While he was in the US Army, he was also deployed to Iraq twice. On one occasion, he somehow survived an improvised explosive device attack during his time in Iraq. Re’Mano was also a family man, having married Eugenia S. Campbell in June 2002.

During the course of their relationship and marriage, the couple gave birth to multiple children, including Joseph Singleton, Re’Mano Jr., Jazmyne, and Jamar Campbell. In October 2011, he reportedly stayed away from home for long periods while working for an oil company. On the fateful day of October 12, 2011, 32-year-old Re’Mano Campbell Sr. met his untimely demise. His wife called 911 and alerted the police about a possible tragedy. When the police entered his home in the Eight Mile area of Prichard, Alabama, they found him dead. The autopsy revealed that he had died of multiple gunshot wounds. The police combed through the crime scene and noticed that his car trunk was open and his keys were still in the door. They also recovered a few shell casings near Re’Mano’s remains.

Re’Mano Campbell’s Perpetrators Were Financially Motivated to Commit the Crime

As part of the investigation, the authorities spoke with Re’Mano Campbell’s family and friends to understand the circumstances surrounding his death. During her interview, his wife, Eugenia Campbell, told the authorities about a break-in that occurred at the home she shared with Re’Mano. Following the incident, she claimed that she was staying with her sister at the time of the murder, as he had gone out of town for work. For several months, the detectives followed up on limited tips and clues, only to hit dead ends. The detectives zeroed in on Eugenia when one of her ex-boyfriends, who was incarcerated, told the police that she had once asked if he could get rid of Re’Mano for her.

Upon digging deeper into her life, the investigators learned that Eugenia had been having an affair with a man named Alexander Frank Williams, while Re’Mano worked offshore. After his killing, she had reportedly moved to Mississippi with Alexander and her children. It is alleged that she also shared a child with him. A few years later, Eugenia and Alexander parted ways, after which the latter lived with a couple of roommates. His roommates contacted the police and alleged that Alexander had confessed to shooting Re’Mano to death. With enough evidence against Alexander, he was finally taken into custody on March 26, 2014, and interrogated.

Not long into the interview, the suspect admitted to killing the military man but also incriminated Eugenia, alleging that she was also involved in the murder scheme. The following day, she was also arrested and charged with her husband’s murder. According to investigative reports, Eugenia and Alexander orchestrated the plot to collect the $200,000 life insurance money on Re’Mano, who had named his wife as the sole beneficiary. It is also alleged that Eugenia was responsible for the break-in that took place a few days before the killing.

Eugenia Campbell and Alexander Williams Are Incarcerated at Separate Alabama Prison Facilities

It is reported that Eugenia Singleton Campbell admitted to being involved in the murder plot of her husband, Re’Mano Campbell, but she claimed that Alexander was the mastermind, as he became possessive of her. Later, both Eugenia and Alexander pleaded guilty to the charges against them in exchange for a lesser sentence. In November 2016, they were sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of the veteran soldier. As of today, the 45-year-old Eugenia Singleton Campbell is serving her sentence at Birmingham Women’s Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Birmingham, Alabama, while 40-year-old Alexander Williams is incarcerated at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama.

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