Restaurant Impossible Last Call Season 1 Premiere Recap and Yueh Tung Update

In Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible: Last Call,’ chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Jen Agg visit each struggling restaurant with a $20,000 budget. They receive only three days and a limited amount to rescue the eateries on the brink of collapse. In season 1, episode 1, titled ‘Chinatown Legacy,’ the focus is on Yueh Tung Chinese Restaurant in Toronto, Ontario. It is a family-owned establishment known as the area’s oldest Hakka restaurant. However, their 40 years of legacy dwindle by a thread as the customer count continues to decline. With only a little time left before the eatery closes its doors, the family reaches out to the experts for help.

Yueh Tung Battles Financial Hardship While Striving to Save Its Family Legacy

Yueh Tung Chinese Restaurant was established in Toronto, Ontario, in 1986 by the owners, Mei and Michael Liu. They had immigrated from Kolkata, India, and found a 15-seat restaurant in the area’s Old Chinatown. It inspired them to draw on their heritage and set up the restaurant, aiming to serve the first Hakka Indian cuisine in Toronto. Over the decades, the eatery became a family legacy. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when Michael suffered a stroke and could no longer work at the establishment.

Ultimately, the responsibility of carrying Yueh Tung forward fell to Michael’s daughters, Jeanette and Joanna Liu. Joanna, who had attended culinary school, stepped into the role of Head Chef. On the other hand, Jeanette became the Front-of-House Manager. The latter had originally pursued a career in journalism and marketing, but she ultimately left it behind to return to the restaurant. Although the second generation has taken over Yueh Tung, Mei visits the eatery from time to time to ensure everything is running smoothly.

For years, Yueh Tung had been packed with customers, but that changed after the pandemic. Even during rush hour, the restaurant now fills only 20% of its seats at lunchtime. As the last Chinese restaurant in Old Chinatown and with the entire family having a say in how the business should be operated, the challenges have continued to grow. Due to the growing financial hardship, Jeanette and Joanna urgently need help to preserve their parents’ legacy.

Aarón and Jen Uncover Oversized Portions and Staffing Problems at Yueh Tung

When Aarón and Jen step into Yueh Tung, they immediately notice that the interior looks dated and that there is a concerning lack of customers in the dining room at lunchtime. As Jen begins observing the food being served to the guests, she points out that the portions are too large. Meanwhile, Aarón heads into the kitchen, where he realizes the eatery has more staff than they actually need. He struggles to understand whether the sisters have taken up the responsibility out of simple obligation or whether they are genuinely passionate about the venture. Despite the sentimental value of the decor, the experts conclude that Yueh Tung needs a modern update.

Aarón and Jen’s concerns continue to grow after they are disappointed by the cocktails’ taste. Upon tasting other dishes, they remark that most of the sauces lack boldness and depth of flavor. Furthermore, the oversized portions pose another challenge, as they feel they contribute to the restaurant’s financial struggles. Aarón and Jen finally sit down with Jeanette and Joanna and explain their concerns. The sisters soon reveal that they are not keeping any money for themselves from the restaurant and are paying $30,000 monthly rent. When Jen suggests reducing portion sizes, Joanna admits she fears unhappy customers will leave negative reviews. The latter remains adamant about her decision, although Aarón explains that they need to take risks.

Eventually, Jeanette and Joanna open up about Michael’s stroke and how it has affected them. It is revealed that Joanna also suffered a minor stroke in the restaurant. Although the sisters have taken over the venture, they confess that their culture’s respect for elders prevents them from making major decisions without their parents’ approval. Ultimately, Aarón identifies that the critical issues holding Yueh Tung back are the oversized staff, huge food portions, outdated interior, and lack of strong leadership from Joanna in the back of the house. Jeanette discloses that she had recognized the need to reduce the portion sizes, but her sister is adamant about not making the change.

Aarón and Jen’s Guidance Helps Yueh Tung Find a New Path Forward

With the clock ticking, Aarón and Jen waste no time in getting their team to work on Yueh Tung’s transformation. Meanwhile, the chef turns his attention to Joanna, determined to help her understand the connection between food pricing and portion sizes. He explains that the restaurant’s food prices are too low for the amount of food that is being served. He reveals that one of their top-selling dishes alone is losing over $50,000 in potential revenue per year. Aarón guides Joanna by showing that her presentation can make a smaller portion appear more substantial. Meanwhile, Jen sits down with Jeanette and tells her that the eatery’s financial situation requires reducing its workforce to lower operating costs.

Joanna and Jeanette then decide to seek their mother’s approval for the changes. When Mei learns about the changes the experts are suggesting, she agrees that reducing portion sizes is necessary. However, she insists that she doesn’t want to raise the price of the dishes by $2 and instead agrees to just a $1 increase. Even then, Joanna remains uncertain about the portion sizes. She finally realizes that she is the one standing in the way of the restaurant’s progress. The head chef divulges that she has always been against reducing the portion size because her father never wanted it. With the transformation in progress, Aarón works with Joanna to develop a new appetizer menu designed to use the fewest ingredients and yield maximum return.

The moment ultimately arrives when Aarón and Jen reveal the transformed interior to Joanna and Jeanette. They immediately become emotional, remarking that the place now feels full of life. On relaunch night, customers pour through the doors and immediately praise the eatery’s warm, welcoming atmosphere. In the kitchen, the staff adjusts to the new portion sizes while diners praise the incredible flavors of the dishes. Three months after Aarón and Jen’s departure, the sisters note that there have been no customer complaints about the reduced portion sizes. Most importantly, despite the early concerns, they have managed to keep their entire team intact.

Yueh Tung Keeps the Legacy Alive With Flavorful Food and Community Advocacy

Yueh Tung Chinese Restaurant continues to thrive at 126 Elizabeth Street in Toronto, Ontario. The beloved eatery maintains a website where customers can learn more about the owners’ origins. Through the site, they can also explore the menu and make reservations directly. The restaurant usually keeps its doors closed on Mondays but welcomes patrons every other day of the week. Beyond that, Yueh Tung has remained active on Instagram and Facebook, through which they continue to connect with a growing community. They have been collaborating with several digital creators.

In January 2026, Yueh Tung partnered with creators like Clement Leung and Johnny L. The momentum continued the following month, with further collaborations with blogger Emilie Rossignol-Arts and content creator MJ Eats. Shortly after, they provided their catering services to the city authorities. In April 2026, Joanna and Jeanette made their way to the City Hall to speak out about the fact that the Old Chinatown, where their restaurant stands, is slowly disappearing. In May, Jeanette was interviewed on Global News T.O., where she once again spoke about the future of Chinatown.

By July 2026, Jeanette revealed that she was working on a book titled ‘The Last Call,’ which is a memoir celebrating her family’s restaurant and the legacy of Toronto’s Old Chinatown. That same month, they collaborated with The Green Line Helps and Toronto Chinatown Land Trust. The eatery has recently been hosting private events like fundraisers, business lunches, and family gatherings. Currently, Yueh Tung has a 4-star rating on TripAdvisor and a 4.3-star rating on Google. Additionally, they have over 2.2K written reviews on Google, with most of them praising the flavors of their dishes and their commendable service.

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