Rex Groves: Where is Mary Gene Groves’ Killer Now?

In December 2007, Rex Groves walked into the Langsport, Indiana police station and confessed to committing murder. He revealed that 12 hours earlier, he had visited his grandmother, Mary Gene Groves, and fatally stabbed her. He also admitted that he had initially planned to kill his father and his brother’s family but ultimately decided to turn himself in instead. In the Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘Loved to Death,’ the details of Rex’s crimes and motivations are explored. In the episode, Rex discusses why he believes he deserves an early release while his family shares their thoughts on the potential impact of the same.

Rex Groves Claimed That He Started Hearing Voices in His Head

Rex Groves was born in August 1977 in Logansport, Indiana, and grew up with two brothers—one older and one younger. The three were quite close during childhood, often getting into mischief and playing together as typical kids. Rex was known to be the most active and spirited among them. Things started to change when his parents divorced. He was just seven years old at the time. Their separation was contentious, and in the settlement that followed, Rex’s older brother stayed with their father, while Rex and his younger brother moved to Texas with their mother.

Rex explained that the move to Texas had a profound effect on his mother, who often lamented the separation from her eldest son. According to Rex, she began drinking heavily and subjected him to physical abuse. He said that she singled him out with what he felt was particular hatred. Things only worsened over time. After about six years in Texas, Rex’s father demanded that they return to Indiana. When they did, Rex’s mother abandoned him and his younger brother, dropping them off at their father’s house and never returning. Rex described his father as a strict man and claimed that he, too, was abusive towards him during this period.

Rex’s younger brother alleged that the beatings Rex endured were the worst, leading him to feel that their father harbored a deep dislike for him. He also alleged that Rex had endured sexual abuse at the hands of their mother’s friend for a while. When Rex was around 12 or 13, he confided in his brothers about hearing voices in his head. They brushed it off as unimportant, but soon, it became a significant issue for him. In response, Rex turned to alcohol and drugs, ultimately grappling with addiction. Throughout this turmoil, it was his grandmother, Mary Gene Groves, who provided him with a sense of safety. She lived in a trailer park, and whenever Rex felt threatened, he would go to her for comfort and companionship.

Rex Groves Planned to Carry Out More Murders the Same Day

On December 10, 2007, Rex recounted sitting in his backyard, heavily under the influence of drugs, when paranoia set in. To calm himself, he smoked some marijuana, but memories of the alleged abuse and mistreatment from his father flooded his mind. At that moment, he resolved to kill his father. However, he ultimately changed his course and went to his grandmother’s house instead. Rex admitted that he was still unable to comprehend much of what transpired that day and only recalled that he stabbed her with a pair of gardening shears. Afterward, he laid her down in bed and spent several hours lying beside her.

The following morning, Rex headed to his father’s house, but it was empty. He then went to his older brother’s house with the intention of killing his family. However, only his niece and sister-in-law were present, and it was to them that he confessed to the murder. After this confession, they drove him to the police station, where he gave an official statement. During the interview, the police noted that he was laughing while recounting the details. It indicated that he was in urgent need of medical attention. While awaiting his trial, Rex was subjected to medical tests to evaluate his mental health and determine his fitness to stand trial.

Rex Groves is Serving His Long Sentence Today

In the initial assessment of Rex’s mental health, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but a second evaluation was ordered. This time, the doctor concluded that while Rex had experienced many hardships in his life, he did not suffer from any mental illnesses that would support his legal claim of insanity at the time of the crime. In November 2009, Rex pled guilty to murder and received a 50-year sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years. His defense attorney has filed appeals for Rex to be admitted to a comprehensive medical center, but his treatment has continued at the state prison.

Rex has stated that he has been off his medication and believes he has the resources to manage his anger. The 46-year-old is currently incarcerated at the Putnamville Correctional Facility, where he will be eligible for parole in 2029. The only family member he has maintained contact with is his niece, while his brothers feel he is not doing well. Although his niece expressed that she feels safe meeting him in prison, she is uncertain about what the situation would be like once he is released. Rex’s defense attorney has emphasized that there is no guarantee of his behavioral stability, and he requires medical care before being reintegrated into society.

