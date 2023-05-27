Reynaldo John Rivera Murder: Where is George Semkus Now?

A beloved Catholic priest named Reynaldo John Rivera was lured away from his place of worship late at night in 1982 and made to depart from this world as his dead body was found a couple of days later under mysterious circumstances. The episode titled ‘Faith and Duty’ of ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn’ takes us to the middle of the Catholic priest’s murder case, giving a detailed account of the things that led to his untimely demise and the investigation that followed. If this case intrigues you in any way and you wish to find out more about it, including the identity and current whereabouts of the culprit, here is everything you need to know!

How Did Reynaldo John Rivera Die?

Born on October 29, 1924, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Reynaldo John Rivera was brought into the world by Juan B. Rivera and Refugito Cuca Ortiz Rivera. Growing up, he was accompanied by five other siblings — Nicolasita Angela “Nickie” Rivera Drosten, Mary Elizabeth Rivera Abeyta, Ernestine Rivera Wright, Mary Frances Rivera Webb, and Fred Jose Rivera — besides his parents. Reynaldo was ordained in 1953 and about two decades later, in 1975, he was appointed rector of St. Francis Cathedral in Santa Fe.

After becoming a servant of God and his community, Reynaldo always had his door opened for people in need. Regardless of all the holy deeds he used to do, it seems that there were some people who knew how to take advantage of his willingness to help and even pose a threat to his life.

So, on August 7, 1982, a couple of days after Father Reynaldo went missing, the police discovered his body, with the evidence of a gunshot wound in the stomach and strangulation marks around his neck, in a field near the desolate La Bajada rest stop on the outskirts of Santa Fe. According to reports, before getting shot once in the stomach, he had been tied up for about a couple of hours. After the authorities taped the crime scene and collected as many pieces of evidence as they could, they opened the investigation and started to interrogate the victim’s friends and family.

Who Killed Reynaldo John Rivera?

Two days before Father Reynaldo’s corpse was discovered, on the evening of August 5, 1982, his rectory received a call, which was picked up by Father Patrick Gerard, from a man named Michael Carmello. He claimed that his grandfather was having a heart attack near a rest stop in Waldo and needed a priest to administer the last rites immediately. However, since Father Gerard was legally blind, he could not leave the rectory and told Carmello to call again in a few minutes.

The telephone rang again after fifteen minutes or so, and this time, Father Reynaldo answered the call. After Carmello repeated his request, he agreed to meet the caller to perform his grandfather’s last rites. They agreed to meet at the La Bajada rest stop on Interstate 25, after which Carmello said that he would drive him to his grandfather’s house near Waldo in a blue pickup truck. When Father Reynaldo did not return to the rectory that night, he was reported missing, and authorities started searching for him near the Waldo area.

Over the next two days, hundreds of Santa Fe citizens volunteered to help out the police in the search, as he clearly had impacted many people’s lives. Then, as mentioned above, his corpse was found in a field near the Waldo exit on Interstate 25. Upon further investigation, his brown 1974 Chevrolet Malibu, which he drove to meet with Carmello, was found at a rest stop on Interstate 40 near Grants, but his last rites kit was never found. The authorities processed the car, and after finding a few fingerprints inside it, the detectives followed several leads.

The investigation was then intervened by the FBI, who came up with a psychological portrait of the person(s) responsible for the Father’s death. Moreover, the motive for his murder was claimed to be revenge by the forensic psychologist. Soon, the police received a tip about one George Semkus, a former Santa Fe resident, being allegedly involved in the murder of Father Reynaldo. Linked to a number of crimes, Semkus was known to be in the area at the time of the murder, making him the prime suspect in the police’s books.

Where Is George Semkus Now?

After getting arrested in November 1982, Semkus was transported to an LA mental hospital, where he allegedly teamed up with another individual and escaped to New York. He was arrested again in August 1983, and in his stolen car, the police found a pistol. As a result, he got convicted of being in possession of stolen property and owning a concealed weapon.

The Santa Fe investigators followed Semkus to the New York prison, where he was interviewed and polygraphed. Although the results were never released, he allegedly fit the FBI’s psychological profile of the killer. To add more to that, a Franciscan priest claimed that Semkus had previously stolen a La Conquistadora statue from Father Rivera’s cathedral. Despite the police’s attempts and investigation, they could not connect him to the Father’s murder case. So, in March 2003, Semkus was released on parole and has kept his private life under wraps ever since then.

Read More: Nadine Madger Murder: Where is Stephen Simcak Now?