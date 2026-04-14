Where is Richard “Beebo” Russell’s Family Now?

On August 10, 2018, when Karen Russell saw her son, Richard Russell, on the news, she could not believe what she was seeing. He had stolen a plane from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport and was flying it without any authority or supervision. She immediately flew from Alaska to Washington after hearing from the authorities, but he crashed the plane before she could even land. In Hulu’s ‘#SKYKING’, she and Beebo’s siblings, Danny Russell, Phil Russell, Amber Russell, and Mary Russell, speak about why it was so difficult for them to process the incident and the person they had always loved and known as their own.

Richard “Beebo” Russell’s Family Saw the Plane Theft Incident Unfold on the News

Beebo Russell was the youngest and the most loved in all of his family. His mother, Karen, had left Key West with him when he was just seven years old and raised him and his four older siblings, Danny, Phil, Amber, and Mary Russell, in Wasilla. Karen spoke about how she did not have any federal or state aid and did her best to give the children all they wanted. They had always been very close, and even though they moved away and built their own lives, they would often come back to their home in Wasilla and gather together. Beebo’s family believed that he was very happy in the life he had with Hannah, but they were also aware of the financial difficulties that the bakery they had opened was facing.

When he joined Horizon Air, it was partly because he was able to often fly to Alaska to be with them, and Karen always looked forward to his visits. His siblings shared that they failed to notice any signs of distress in him, as their time together was usually brief and focused on having fun and winding down, and he never truly opened up to them. On August 10, 2018, they heard on the news that he had taken off with a plane from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. Karen was immediately contacted by authorities and flew to Washington, but before she could even land, he had already crashed the plane.

It was a complete shock to all the siblings and Karen. They could not reconcile the image of the person they knew as Beebo with the one who had taken his life. On August 11, 2018, they issued a statement in which they expressed their shock. They added, “We are devastated by these events, and Jesus is truly the only one holding this family together right now. Without him, we would be hopeless.’ They also spoke about how they were troubled by the politicization of his death and said that there was much more to his story. Karen later left her house in Wasilla and spent months traveling on the road, meeting friends and family along the way. The family has since found some comfort in knowing that his story touched so many people, who remember him as the “#SKYKING,” and take solace in the fact that he impacted so many lives.

Karen Russell is a Proud Navy Veteran

Karen Russell, who now goes by Karen Punturo, has had a long and hardworking career built over decades. She served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1975, working in a medical hospital unit in Anniston, Alabama. In 1991, she began working at Snappers in Key Largo, Florida, a role she held until 1996. Around the same time, she also studied Psychology at Mat-Su College, UAA, between 1996 and 1997. From December 1996 to January 2016, she worked with the Mat-Su Borough School District in Palmer, Alaska, while also serving as the head cook at King’s Lake Camp with The Salvation Army and being involved with the Alaska State Fair during those years.

Now based in San Diego with her husband, Phillip Punturo and their blended family, she has kept a low profile since her son’s passing. She has been involved in various fundraisers and causes, including the Blood Bank of Alaska, Wounded Warrior Project, and the Wasilla Homeless Committee. She continues to honor her son’s memory through her efforts and even traveled to the Dolomites in Italy to spread his ashes in that “dramatic landscape.” It has not been easy for her to understand, but she does her best to find the joy in all the little and big things.

Amber Russell is Working With the United States Navy Today

Amber Hewitt, formerly Amber Russell, has been working as an aviation structural mechanic with the US Navy since July 12, 2010. It is a role that reflects her technical skills and long-term dedication. Her work, which has been based in San Diego, has been an important part of her professional identity over the years. She is now settled in Chesapeake, Virginia, with her husband, Lyly Hewitt, and has taken his last name. Together, they have three young children who are her whole world, making for a busy but fulfilling household. Despite the demands of work and family, she has always remembered her brother fondly and continues to hold on to those memories.

Mary Russell is Proud of Her Partner’s Contribution to the County

Mary Russell, like the rest of her family, struggled to deal with the loss of her brother. She said, “I am sad but I will move forward with my memories of him. I will do my best to let his spirit live on in the love that I share and the appreciation I exude”. Over time, she has grown closer to her mother and the rest of her siblings, cherishing and celebrating those relationships. She is in a relationship with Leon, who serves in the US Army, and she has always been proud of his choices and achievements. Mary is not one to share too much about her personal life publicly, but she has found contentment in her family and extended family. She continues to honor her brother’s memories in her own way, keeping his spirit alive through love.

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