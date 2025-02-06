Richard Boehning: Where is the ATF Special Agent Now?

In Max’s ‘The Takedown: American Aryans,’ the focus is on the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a white supremacist organization that reportedly wreaked havoc in the entire state of Texas by committing all sorts of crimes, including physical assaults and murders. At such tough times, an ATF Special Agent named Richard Boehning came to the rescue of Texas, determined to make the streets safer for the people. The four-part docuseries features the special agent as he revisits the intense investigation he carried out several years ago.

Richard Boehning Initiated the Investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas

With the rise of the crimes of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) in the 2000s, people across the state were forced to stay on their toes. When the cult-like white supremacist organization came under the radar of Richard “Rich” Boehning, he spearheaded the statewide investigation into the notorious gang, which turned out to be the largest racketeering case in the history of the state. In order to get as many members of the brotherhood off the streets, the ATF Special Agent created an 80-member multi-agency Task Force.

During the prolonged investigation, he also handled several crimes of the ABT, including the murder of Breanna Taylor in 2006. That case became the turning point as his task force was able to charge many members of the organization, including Dale “Tiger” Jameton, William Chad Williams, Devanrin Manuel, and later on, Steven “Stainless” Walter Cooke and James “Skitz” Sampsell. By the end of the operation, Richard and his team managed to charge around 73 ABT members with different kinds of offenses, all of whom were convicted.

Richard Boehning is Currently Working Two Part-Time Jobs

Richard Boehning worked hard to become an ATF Special Agent and successfully carried out one of the most important investigations in the history of Texas. After graduating high school with a Region Scientific Diploma, he majored in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. In 1987, the year of his graduation, he joined the US Army, serving as the 2nd Lieutenant – Lieutenant Colonel. In 1996, he went to the Combined Arms and Services Staff School affiliated with the US Army Command and General Staff College before earning a Master of Forensic Sciences degree from National University in 1999. That same year, he joined the ATF as a Senior Special Agent.

In 2002, he took up the Military Operational Art & Science Studies, which is also affiliated with the US Army Command and General Staff College. After serving more than two decades in the US Army, he became the Lieutenant Colonel/Provost Marshal (CSO) – 412th Theater Engineer Command in 2009. Following his retirement from the US Army in 2013, he served as the Colonel/Provost Marshal (CSO) for the US Army Corps of Engineers in the Washington D.C. Metro Area. In 2022, he finally retired from ATF, having collected many accolades over the years for his commendable service, including the ATF Distinguished Service Medal, FLEOA National Awards for “Investigative Excellence” and “Group Achievement,” ATF Citizens Academy “Special Agent of the Year,” Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo “First Responder of the Year,” and more.

Upon his retirement, he shared words of gratitude on his LinkedIn account, saying, “Words could never express my eternal gratitude to the many who have helped me along the way. I am so very fortunate and blessed to have served with so many talented professionals in both the military and law enforcement sectors. Anyone that does this kind of work knows about the personal sacrifices on your family so I look forward to relaxing, traveling and spending more quality time with them.” Since August 2022, Richard has been working part-time as an Operations Manager at KDI Protective Services and part-time as a Law Enforcement/Crisis Management Planner at Applied Training Solutions.

Richard Boehning is a Devoted Husband and a Proud Father Today

Born and raised in Queens, New York City, Richard “Rich” Boehning moved to Brentwood in Long Island’s Suffolk County at the age of five, along with his family. His father was a former MP in the US Army, which in some way, inspired him to become a part of the army as well, as mentioned above. In his teenage years, he developed a passion for wrestling and even represented his school and college. He has one brother, who was a New York City firefighter, and a couple of sisters, both of whom are homemakers. Although not much is known about his personal life, we do know the fact that he has been married for several years and has a son. In April 2024, he made an appearance on the retired DEA Special Agent Niles Gooding’s podcast ‘Reasons We Serve.’

During the podcast, he mostly talked about his career, discussing ATF, leadership, military service, and RICO investigations, but he also revealed a few personal details. He admitted that he has been lucky to have a supportive and understanding family who sticks by him through thick and thin. In July 2024, his son graduated from the 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, and made him proud. He celebrated the occasion with others on LinkedIn, as he wrote, “Very proud of my son on completing ROTC Advanced Camp and taking another step on his journey to becoming an Army officer. It was truly humbling and inspiring to see another generation of young Americans ready to step up and serve the cause of freedom…..”This We’ll Defend.”” Therefore, the Houston, Texas, resident appears to be leading a fulfilling life with his family.

