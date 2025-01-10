Richard Gaines: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Although Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer: Choices’ explores different crimes committed in the Harlem area of New York City, the brutal and cold-blooded murder of a drug dealer named Richard Gaines in September 2000 stands out. Being in the drug business, he had earned many friends and connections, but at the same time, he had made several foes too. When his murder was made public, the entire community was shell-shocked, with his loved ones desiring justice. The episode provides a detailed account of the crime and the investigation that ensued, leading the police to capture the killer.

Richard Gaines Was Found Murdered on the Street Near Harlem’s Lincoln Houses

In Harlem, Richard Gaines was a well-known name due to his connections to the criminal underworld of the area. Also known as Country, he was a former amateur boxer who decided to focus on quicker yet dangerous ways of earning money. In his 20s, he was convicted of a crime, for which he served about two decades of prison time. When he was released from prison, he was in his 40s or something, but he failed to ditch his criminal lifestyle.

Continuing to commit crimes and dealing drugs in the Harlem area, Richard was unaware of what the future held for him. On September 18, 2000, he was ambushed on the street near Lincoln Houses and shot twice — once in the back of the head and once in the back. The shots proved to be fatal, as he was declared dead on the same day. The detectives immediately launched a homicide investigation and began looking for clues that could lead them straight to the perpetrator.

Richard Gaines’ Rivalry With Another Drug Dealer Became Heated

As the authorities delved deep into the circumstances surrounding the death of Richard Gaines, they learned about his connection, or rather rivalry, with another drug dealer who operated in the Harlem area — Kevin Saxon. In September 2000, the two got into a heated dispute due to a simple comment about money, escalating into something intense in a short period of time. The situation aggravated so much that Richard challenged Kevin in front of his son, something the latter took as utter disrespect.

In order to put things in perspective for Richard and teach him a lesson, Kevin attacked him on the African Day Parade on September 17, 2000. While reports suggested that he shot at Richard on a crowded street and ended up hitting the rear windshield of a car with a woman and her two children inside, the shooter claimed that he attacked him on Fifth Avenue, which was not crowded at the time at all. Missing his aim, Kevin reportedly tried shooting at his rival again the following day.

The Dispute Proved to be Fatal For Richard Gaines

On the fateful day of September 18, Richard was strolling down the street near Harlem’s Lincoln Houses when he was ambushed by Kevin. The shooter, who claimed that he only intended to scare and hurt him, got out of his truck with his gun and pulled the trigger at him twice. Although the police suspected Kevin, they did not have any evidence to connect him to the murder. However, several months later, on May 22, 2001, he was arrested on a drug charge, which gave the investigators the perfect opportunity to build their case against him for the killing of Richard Gaines. Initially, he claimed that it was an accident and that it was never his intention to take his life.

Later, in order to avoid going to trial, he ended up pleading guilty not only to the drug charges against him but also to the homicide charge in connection to Richard. However, in May 2002, the killer managed to escape from the police car and remained on the run with the help of his armed crew for a few weeks. After being the focus of a citywide manhunt for nearly three weeks, the 32-year-old gangster was recaptured and taken into custody. Finally, on June 11, 2002, Kevin Saxon was sentenced to a minimum of 109 years in prison for the gruesome murder of Richard Gaines without the possibility of parole.

Read More: Kevin Saxon: Where is the Killer Now?