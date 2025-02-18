Richard Hamilton Jr. Murder: Where is His Family Now?

In the 1990s, several men went missing from gay bars in Indianapolis, which caused huge unrest in the LGBTQ+ community. One of the many victims was 20-year-old Richard Hamilton Jr., whose remains were found near an expansive property in Westfield. Diving deep into his case and other gay victims, Hulu’s ‘The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer’ takes us back in time and introduces us to a potential serial killer responsible for the brutal killings.

Richard Hamilton Jr. Was Allegedly Killed by Herbert Baumeister

On May 5, 1973, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dealie F. Collins Mielke and Rolf Juergen Mielke welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world in the form of Richard Douglas Hamilton Jr. Brother to several siblings, including Judy Kelley, Debbie Falls, Shawn Tinsley, and Tammy Nobles, Richard was a gay man who had spent his entire life in Indianapolis, where he graduated from high school and worked as a telephone marketer. In order to find a sense of belonging and spend time with people in the LGBTQ+ community, he was also known to visit gay bars in the city.

On the fateful night of July 31, 1993, the 20-year-old man allegedly crossed paths with Herbert “Herb” Baumeister, who invited him over to his Fox Hollow Farm estate in the Westfield suburb of Indianapolis. As per reports, Richard was murdered by Herb at the property before the latter burned his remains and disposed of them in the wooded area behind his house. In late June 1996, Herb was suspected of not only sexually assaulting and killing Richard but several other young gay men in Indianapolis. However, a couple of days later, he fled to London, Ontario, and took his own life before he could be arrested and convicted.

Richard Hamilton Jr.’s Sisters Are Leading Busy Lives of Their Own Accompanied by Their Loved Ones

While Richard Hamilton Jr.’s mother passed away on May 1, 2010, one of his sisters, Judy, died on October 1, 2011. Another tragedy struck the Hamilton family when Rolf Juergen Mielke also met his demise on January 28, 2023, deeply affecting the lives of Richard’s other sisters — Debbie Hamilton Falls, Tammy Nobles, and Shawn Tinsley. Married to Steve Falls for decades, Debbie is not only a devoted wife but also a doting mother to seemingly four children — two daughters and two sons. Savannah Rayna is one of her children who resides in Terre Haute, Indiana, with her boyfriend, Parker Thomas.

Debbie, the certified medical assistant and certified phlebotomist, is also a cat lover. She never misses an opportunity to express her gratitude towards her loving family. As for Tammy Nobles, she is currently a Realtor and Real Estate Consultant at OWN Real Estate in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Before that, the Princess Anne High School graduate was employed at Atlantic Asset Management Group Inc. and Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association. For nearly three decades, she has also been a part of the Hampton Roads community. In July 2002, she gave birth to her daughter, Kayla Marie Ortiz, who unfortunately passed away on July 27, 2022. On that fateful day, her 20-year-old daughter was reportedly raped and strangled to death with a cord in her room.

Since Kayla was a person with Down syndrome, Tammy continues to advocate the same as the Vice President of the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads. When it comes to Shawn Tinsley (Mielke), she has been in a fulfilling marriage with Greg since June 12, 2003. Over the course of their marriage, the couple has given birth to four wonderful children, including a son named Gregory DeWayne Tinsley II and a daughter named Trinity Tinsley. Their son, Gregory, got married to the love of his life, Dawn Tinsley, on September 30, 2023, surrounded by his parents and other loved ones. Given her passion and love for animals, especially cats and dogs, the Thomas Carr Howe High School graduate is the owner of Spoiled Rotten Mobile Pet Grooming LLC in Indianapolis, Indiana.

