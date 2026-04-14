SKYKING: What Happened to Richard “Beebo” Russell?

Richard Russell, also known as “Beebo,” had lived a fairly normal life. He was married, had run a business, and was working as ground staff for Horizon Air. In August 2018, he unexpectedly moved an airplane from the maintenance area and began flying it alone. When contacted by authorities, he maintained that he did not want to harm anyone and shared that he had simply grown tired of life. After a little more than an hour in the air, he crashed the plane on Ketron Island. Hulu’s ‘#SKYKING’ provides a detailed account of what transpired, including the official audio recordings from the moment Beebo took off with the plane to the time of the crash.

Richard “Beebo” Russell Had Taken Up a Job With Horizon Air to Meet His Family Frequently

Richard Russell Jr., also called “Beebo,” was born on September 19, 1989. He was the youngest of five siblings (Danny, Phil, Amber and Mary) and, from a young age, was known to be caring and loving toward those around him. He always tried to be kind to everyone and, even when things were difficult for his family, he kept a brave face. He was around seven years old when his parents separated, and his mother, Karen Russell, moved from Key West, Florida, to Wasilla, Alaska, after leaving an allegedly abusive relationship. Beebo understood that resources were limited for his family, but he remained optimistic and made the most of what they had. By 2010, he was in Coos Bay attending Southwestern Oregon Community College, and it was during this time that he met Hannah for the first time.

The two of them quickly fell in love, and he told his family that she was everything he had wanted in a life partner. They were both religious, and without waiting much, they got married in 2011. Hannah had always had a dream of opening a bakery, and Beebo wanted to support that. The couple went on to open their own bakery in Oregon, but they had to close it down by 2015. After that, they decided to move closer to her family and eventually settled in Sumner, Washington, where Beebo’s in-laws lived. Wanting to provide for his family, he took up a job with Horizon Air as a ground staff member.

One of the biggest reasons Beebo took up the job was the air miles he earned, which made it easier for him to fly home frequently to Alaska and spend time with his family. He and Hannah traveled not only there but also to many other places, although Beebo still wanted more from his career. He aimed to move into a better management position, so he began studying for a Social Science degree at Washington State University Global Campus. Balancing a full-time job with a demanding study schedule was not easy, but he persevered. However, he did not receive the promotion he had been expecting. On August 10, 2018, he used airport access and a tractor to move an empty Bombardier Q400 aircraft and then took off without authorization from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

Richard “Beebo” Russell Performed a Barrell Roll Before Crashing His Plane

Beebo Russell stayed in the air for about 70 minutes over the Puget Sound region. Authorities were constantly communicating with him during the flight, and he told them that he was tired of life and did not want to live anymore. He acknowledged that he had many people who loved him and would be affected by his death, but he said he could not see any other way forward. He made it clear that he did not intend to hurt anyone and did not have an elaborate plan. During the flight, he performed a few maneuvers, including a barrel roll, before deliberately crashing the plane into Ketron Island, where he passed away.

Official reports later concluded that he acted alone and did not pose a broader security threat. No terrorism angle was identified in the case, and his manner of death was ruled a suicide. During his communication, Beebo told authorities that he had been passed over for a promotion because he was “just a white man.” This statement led to significant media attention and public debate, creating widespread upheaval and polarization. Some speculation emerged suggesting his actions may have been influenced by right-wing ideology, though his family and friends have stated that his behavior was instead the result of deep frustration and undiagnosed mental health struggles.

They also alleged that his treatment at work was increasingly discouraging and added that he was allegedly being overlooked for advancement, stemming from broader socio-economic factors that deeply affected him. Ultimately, those close to him have emphasized that his story is complex and rooted in personal distress rather than a single explanation. His final communications have since deeply affected many who have listened to the last moments of his life and have left a lasting emotional impact.

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