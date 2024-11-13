Richard Yacco: Where is Stanford Prison Experiment Prisoner Now?

Hulu’s ‘The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth’ is a documentary film that focuses on the experiences of the ex-prisoners and guards of the infamous 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment, which was run by Dr. Philip Zimbardo. Decades later, Dr. Zimbardo continues to defend his experiment, while a reunion of the former subjects of the experiment helps expose dark truths about it. Richard Yacco is one of the ex-prisoners who was a part of the Stanford Prison Experiment, raising questions about his whereabouts.

Richard Yacco Was Allowed to Leave the Experiment Due to Depression

When Richard Yacco was a community college student in 1971, he was given the opportunity to become a part of the Stanford Prison Experiment. Intrigued by the prospect of experiencing what staying at a prison would feel like, he agreed to it. One of the first things that bothered him during his time in the experimental prison was the limited sleep the prisoners were allowed. As per his accounts, the experiment messed with their sleep cycles from the very first night. He and the rest of the prisoners formed a union and caused some problems for the “authorities” by starting a passive resistance in prison. Personally, Richard had already participated in marches for civil rights and against the Vietnam War.

In a way, the resistance in the prison experiment tested his ability to rebel against what he thought was wrong. When his parents visited him on visitors’ night, he told them about the sleep deprivation and how they were not allowed to take showers. They were concerned for their child’s well-being, especially the drastic change in his appearance due to the extreme challenges of the experiment. When it became all too much for him, Richard asked Dr. Zimbardo’s team if he could quit, but they allegedly told him that he simply couldn’t. At that time, he felt like an actual prisoner. After Richard showed signs of severe depression, he said the “parole board” decided to release him just a day before concluding the experiment altogether.

Richard Yacco Has Professional Experience in Multiple Fields

Hailing from Sunnyvale, California, Richard Yacco earned his Diploma in General Studies from Homestead High School in Cupertino, California, in 1969. Interested in having a career in the film industry, he went to De Anza College and pursued A. A. Honors in Liberal Arts, TV, and Film Production. After becoming one of the subjects in the 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment, he continued his higher studies by pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Radio-Television from San Jose State University. On the side, Richard worked in different positions at Sunnyvale Cablevision from April 1970 to June 1974.

After he finished his studies, Richard became a Program Manager/News Director at Teleprompter Cable TV for a couple of months before working as a District Director of Programming at Teleprompter Corporation in Santa Clara. Meanwhile, in September 1975, he also established his own company called Rich Yacco Video & Film in San Jose, which reportedly stayed in business until March 1979. His next stint was at Bay Area Interconnect, where he held many positions, including Production Manager/Producer/Director/Writer/Editor, during his decade-long tenure. In June 1989, Richard Yacco took the opportunity to work at Marketing Video Productions as a Vice President/Operations Manager, after which he served as an Instructor at the Institute of Computer Technology and Cogswell Polytechnical College (now the University of Silicon Valley).

Next, he co-founded Silicon Valley Confection Company in March 1998 and also served as the Chief Creative Officer and the Chief Financial Officer until July 2004. At the same time, he also owned and operated Yacco Creative Services in Fremont, California. However, after 2003, he focused on his teaching career as he spent a couple of decades as a teacher or professor at three different institutions in California, including Media College Prep High School, James Logan High School, and Ohlone College. Residing in Fremont, California, he is currently tied to two different companies holding different responsibilities — RichYacco as a Producer/Director/Editor/Writer/Narrator and LivingSmart as the Manager.

Richard Yacco Leads a Fulfilling Life With His Wife Today

Given his many years of experience in his professional career, and that too in different fields, Richard Yacco leads a successful life. Fortunately, his success also transcends into his personal life as he gets to share his achievements and rewards with his loved ones, including his longtime wife, Joni C. Clark, a University of San Francisco graduate. She was a Special Education Teacher at the California Teachers Association and reportedly works as a Resource Specialist today.

The couple tied the knot on June 17, 2000, and recently completed 24 years of married life. During this time, they have become parents as well as grandparents to three children: Germain, Leonardo, and Reya. Another important member of their family is their furry little dog, whom they take on various trips and adventures. Richard and his wife celebrate most of their festivals and other special occasions with their children and grandchildren.

Read More: Dave Eshelman: Where is the Stanford Prison Experiment Guard Now?