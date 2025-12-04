Ripple: Is Vesey Street a Real Record Label?

In Netflix’s ‘Ripple,’ a group of total strangers come together in an unexpected manner, becoming an important part of each other’s lives. One of them is Kris, a music producer who has dedicated several years of her life to a record label called Vesey Street, only to be let go when she refuses to conform to their idea of music and success. This turns out to be a blessing in disguise because it allows Kris to embark on a previously unthought-of path in her life, which, despite its risk, opens a whole new path of opportunities. And yet, Vesey Street doesn’t simply disappear from Kris’ life. It comes back to haunt her in perhaps the worst way possible, changing the course of another person’s life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Vesey Street is Fictional But an Important Plot Device in Ripple

‘Ripple’ follows the story of imaginary characters whose troubles, though relatable, remain fictional. In the same vein, Vesey Street is also a fictional plot device that influences the trajectories of two main characters in the show. We are introduced to Vesey Street through Kris, who works there and has roped in talented people to help turn the record label into a huge name in the music industry. Over the years, however, she has experienced differences with her employers, particularly over the type of artists they want to represent. While she still wants to find real musicians who walk the streets of New York, the label scours through Instagram to represent people with a high following. This plot line could be the reflection of a trend that has emerged in the world of art, where commercial interests take precedence over actual art and artists.

Recently, actors like Ethan Hawke have spoken out against the practice of casting people in movies not based on their talent but based on their social media following. In ‘Ripple,’ Vesey Street seems to be on the same path, which puts its longtime and highly valued employee, Kris, at odds with them. When, despite their repeated instructions, she refuses to sign an Instagram-famous artist, she is let go. This does not dampen her desire to find new talent, and she eventually finds what she had been looking for in Aria. After a lot of effort, she manages to get Aria out of her mental health slump on the stage, but as soon as Aria starts to show her talent, Vesey Street comes back into the picture.

Kris’ former assitant, Carrie, who has learned to do what she is asked, is now in Kris’ position at the company, and when she sees Kris hyping up Aria, she decides to get the artist under her wing. This reflects the opportunistic nature encouraged by Vesey Street, once again turning it into a villain in the protagonist’s life. At the same time, it offers a life changing opportunity to Aria, which shows that there is no black-and-white when it comes to record labels like that. There is a gray area that Vesey and its people have to navigate to get what they want.

