Rita Marie: Where is the First Female Referee of the WWE Now?

Documenting the history of WWE and the stories of Vince McMahon as a genius promoter and controversial figure, Netflix’s ‘Mr. McMahon’ takes us from the Golden Age of Wrestling and through the modern eras. The tales surrounding McMahon feature many firsts in the wrestling business, including the introduction of the first woman referee, Rita Chatterton. Given the stage name Rita Marie, the referee entered the ring in 1984 against all odds, becoming an inspiring trailblazer. Unfortunately, her story took a dark turn in a few short years. In 1992, she alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted her. Her statements didn’t receive as much public attention then as they came at a time when McMahon was facing government prosecution regarding steroid use in the WWF.

Rita Chatterton Became A Referee Through Sheer Will and Determination

Hailing from Mechanicville, New York, Rita Chatterton made it her mission to enter the wrestling world after her brother, Christopher, passed away in a car accident in 1979. He had dreamt of becoming a professional wrestler and made detailed plans to kickstart his career, and she took it upon herself to fulfill the dream in his stead. However, because of a collapsed lung, she went to train for refereeing instead. Chatterton was a single mother at the time, and she sought mentorship under Tony Altomare. According to Chatterton, he initially refused to train her because she was a woman. She kept on calling and convincing Altomare until he finally caved and invited her to New Haven, Connecticut, to train at Mr. America and Mr. Universe winner Kenny Passarello’s gym.

After facing grueling workout routines and demanding training schedules, Rita Chatterton was licensed as a referee in the state of New York in August of 1984. She worked on relatively small matches for the WWF and sought her big break. Continuing her relentless cold-calling technique, Chatterton attempted to reach Vince McMahon but was stonewalled by his secretary. She eventually got in touch with McMahon through right-hand man George Scott and was invited to referee her first televised match in Madison Square Garden in January 1985.

Chatterton alleged that McMahon dangled a high-paying full-time job in front of her alongside the prospect of featuring on magazine covers. After trying to talk to him about the deal on multiple occasions, he finally agreed to discuss it at a diner in July 1986. Owing to their table being too crowded, he suggested the two of them move to his limousine. Once inside, Chatterton alleged that she was raped by McMahon while being told that it was something she needed to go through to get the job. However, she was instead precluded from any further refereeing work by the WWF. In 1992, she went public with the information of her alleged sexual abuse on ‘The Geraldo Rivera Show.’ Yet, there didn’t seem to be much support rallying behind her, which became especially true when McMahon sued Chatterton and the show’s producers.

Rita Chatterton Continues to Mentor Wrestlers as a Women’s Wrestling Hall of Famer

Rita Chatterton continued refereeing following the scandal and would avoid any events that were attended by McMahon. She reportedly had two good friends in the WWE, wrestlers Leonard Inzitari and André the Giant. The time was incredibly difficult for Chatterton, as in addition to the helplessness against McMahon, both her parents had passed away by 1992. In early 1993, Andre the Giant died, and Chatterton decided to quit wrestling. She had been making ends meet for some time through bartending and began working as a youth counselor after a brief training period. McMahon dropped the case against her in 1994 when facing trial for steroid-distribution charges.

After slipping and falling on ice, Chatterton sustained nerve damage and was forced to retire from youth counseling. In August 2021, she was recognized with a Trailblazer Award by the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. In 2022, she got a chance for revenge against McMahon. Allegations of sexual misconduct were being made against McMahon by multiple women, and Leonard Inzitari publicly backed Chatterton’s claims in a New York Magazine article.

In November 2022, Chatterton’s attorney sent a letter to McMahon demanding $11.75 million in damages. By the following month, a lower settlement amount was reached, ranging in the multiple millions. Rita Chatterton was inducted into the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2023. She now works at the wrestling school of her long-time friend Leonard Inzitari. She has a daughter, is a grandmother, and seems to be engaged. Her claims against McMahon are being looked at by federal investigators probing the sexual assault allegations against McMahon. When asked about her thoughts on the new allegations of sexual assault made against the former WWE owner in a 2024 interview, Chatterton refused to comment.

