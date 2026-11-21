Hulu’s ‘Rivals’ returns with the second half of Season 2, as Tony Baddingham gets worse following his wife’s tragic death. His only moral anchor is gone, and with that he has nothing else but Corinium left to care about. He increases his efforts to win the franchise and is ready to go to whatever lengths to get it. What makes his task easier is the mole he put in Venturer a while back. The impact of the mole’s work started to show in the first half of Season 2. However, the tenth episode of the season finally brings that secretive person out in the open, shocking everyone around them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Mole Turns Out to Be a Triple Agent

As the fight between Corinium and Venturer intensifies, the stakes get even higher as things get more personal. This is why the presence of a mole in Venturer worries everyone. As long as someone is spying on them, Tony and Corinium will continue to have the upper hand. The search for the mole is a priority for Declan and his team, and the more he thinks about it, the more he questions everyone around him. Still, he trusts his inner circle, which includes Rupert, Cameron, and Charles. Or at least, he thinks he can trust them. One day, Rupert follows Tony to his regular haunt,t where he finds him meeting with Cameron. He concludes that Cameron has somehow switched sides.

Cameron tries to explain that this is likely a setup, and that Tony wants them to think she is a mole to divide them. But Declan and Rupert refuse to hear her. It isn’t until much later that she realizes they had been wrong. But even then, they point the finger at the wrong person. On Bonfire Night, Maud confesses to Declan, who is angry at his wife’s affair with his sworn enemy. But he is angrier at the thought that Maud was Tony’s mole all along. In Jilly Cooper’s book on which the show is based, Maud is in fact the mole spying for Tony and giving him the upper hand. The show, however, turns her into a red herring. The affair was a transgression enough, and it would have completely broken her marriage with Declan if she really were the spy.

For a while, Declan and everyone else accept her as the mole. But at the Hunt Ball, Tony himself confirms that Maud wasn’t the one feeding him information. The real culprit is Charles. It turns out that Tony had all the phones at Corinium tapped. As a result, he realized that Charles had been feeding information to Venturer. But that wasn’t enough. The tapped phone calls also led him to discover the secret relationship between Charles and Gerald. Considering that Gerald was gearing up for a political career and was already engaged to be married to Muffy, the truth about his homosexuality coming out would have ended his career before it started.

Charles Spied on Venturer to Protect the Man He Loves

Tony knew that cornering Charles about his own homosexuality would not have produced the desired results. He also knew that throwing one mole out wouldn’t really help him. So, he threatened to out Gerald himself, knowing that Charles would do anything to protect the man he loves. As expected, Charles cannot let the affair between him and Gerald come out. So, he agrees to be Tony’s triple agent. Now, he must use his connections in Venturer to find out their every move and allow Corinium to be one step ahead in the fight. Charles convinces himself he is doing all this to protect the man he loves, but that excuse doesn’t help when Tony exposes him.

It would have been more profitable to keep the mole’s identity a secret. With Declan believing that Maud is the one who traded Venturer’s secrets, Tony has his enemies right where he wants them. He would have preferred to keep it so had Declan not exposed Tony to his daughters. Declan didn’t do it intentionally. He had no idea the girls were still around at the party. All he was focused on was Tony trying to get to Maud. So, when his daughters, who were the only people who actually loved him at this point, heard about his cheating, they were heartbroken. They left in anger, and this pushed Tony to break Declan’s heart as well. So, he exposed Declan’s friend, Charles, as the one playing Venturer.

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