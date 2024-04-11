Robert Atkins: Where is The Killer Now?

Joy Hibbs, a 35-year-old mother of two, was discovered deceased in her Bristol Township, Pennsylvania home. Initially presumed to have perished in a house fire, forensic analysis revealed that she had been stabbed and strangled, with no evidence of smoke inhalation. This led the police to suspect that the fire was a deliberate attempt to conceal a murder. Robert Atkins, a neighbor of Hibbs, became the initial suspect, but he was not formally charged due to insufficient evidence. However, in the NBC ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Justice for Joy,’ new information that surfaced approximately three decades later played a crucial role in securing his conviction.

Robert Atkins Was a Suspect in Joy Hibbs’ Murder

Robert Atkins, residing in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, with his wife April and their two young children 1 and 4 years old, worked as a confidential police informant for the county police. In addition to his official duties, Robert was involved in supplying marijuana on the side. Among his clients were his neighbors, Joy and Charlie Hibbs. In April of 1991, Joy expressed dissatisfaction to Robert regarding the quality of marijuana he had provided. This conversation reportedly provoked a strong reaction from Robert, as recounted by Joy’s son, David.

David recounted that his mother confided in him about Robert’s threats to kill her and blow up their house, but she didn’t consider them credible at the time. She chose not to share this conversation with her husband, fearing it would only escalate tensions. Additionally, David mentioned an unsettling incident where Robert called his mother while she was at a doctor’s appointment. In the weeks preceding her death, there were instances of vandalism, including slashed car tires and damage to the rear of their house, which David suspected were connected to Robert in some way.

On the afternoon of April 19, 1991, April observed her husband, Robert, returning home with an unusually dirty shirt, which she claimed was stained with blood. She also detailed a pattern of abusive behavior in their relationship, both mentally and physically, noting that Robert frequently carried a knife that he would tap on to intimidate her. April expressed feeling powerless to question him about his actions. On this particular occasion, Robert instructed April to cancel her night shift at Woods Services, a facility for individuals with disabilities, and informed her that they would be going on a vacation to the Poconos.

April recounted that after hastily packing their belongings and preparing their children, Robert drove recklessly to a hotel where he insisted she book the room in her name. The following day, Robert left the hotel with a bag and ventured into a wooded area, returning without it. Upon their return from the trip, the police visited them on April 21, 1991. Robert asserted to the police that his family was in the Poconos during the time of the crime, providing him with an alibi.

Robert Atkins is Serving a Life Sentence Today

Robert Atkins was officially questioned by the police regarding Joy Hibbs’ death, but he vehemently denied any involvement. When asked to undergo a polygraph test, he refused. However, lacking evidence linking him to the crime, authorities were unable to take further action at the time. Robert and April Atkins eventually separated in 2000, finalizing their divorce in 2006. In 2014, Robert was interviewed by the police once again regarding the case. He claimed to have memory issues but recalled owning a Monte Carlo, a vehicle reportedly seen near Hibbs’ residence. He also admitted to supplying marijuana to the Hibbs family.

April revealed to the police that before the 2014 interviews, Robert had contacted her and instructed her on what to say. She admitted to initially lying to the authorities but later felt overwhelmed by guilt, prompting her to contact the police two years later. April confessed that Robert was responsible for Joy Hibbs’ murder and the subsequent arson. Upon receiving this information, the police began monitoring phone calls between Robert and April, during which they heard incriminating statements being made.

April deceived Robert by falsely claiming that she had disclosed the murder to her roommate and that the police were questioning them. In response, Robert urged her to remain silent, cautioning her about potential phone tapping. During one conversation, he explicitly stated that she had already revealed enough. In another call, he adopted a calmer tone, denying any knowledge of what she was referring to. The county’s investigating grand jury heard testimony from Robert’s son, who disclosed that his father had confided in him about potentially being involved in Hibbs’ murder.

Robert was arrested in May 2022, and after a trial that commenced in January 2024, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. April testified against him, providing crucial evidence for the prosecution. As a result, Robert received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charge. Additionally, he was sentenced to 5-10 years for the first arson charge and 10-20 years for the second arson charge. Currently incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill Range prison in Pennsylvania, the 58-year-old will spend the remainder of his life behind bars, never to experience freedom again.

