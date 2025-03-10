Robert O’Neill: Where is the SEAL Team 6 Sniper Who Shot Osama bin Laden Now?

After the 9/11 attacks that shocked the entire nation to its core and left thousands of victims, the CIA began devising a plan to take down Al-Qaida and the mastermind behind the terrorist attack — Osama bin Laden. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden,’ the entire operation that took them nearly a decade is explored in a detailed manner. As the SEAL Team Six entered the Pakistani compound where the terrorist leader was holed up, it was Robert O’Neill who shot him to death once and for all.

Robert O’Neill is a Man of Many Hats

After serving at SEAL Team Two, SEAL Team Four, and SEAL Team Six, Robert J. O’Neill has become one of the most highly decorated veterans in recent years. Throughout his SEAL Team career, he led more than 400 combat missions across the globe, including in The Balkans, Iraq, Pakistan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and more. He has plenty of qualifications to his name, such as Tandem Tethered Bundle Master, Range Officer in Charge for Small Arms, Naval Special Warfare Scout/Sniper, Military Free-Fall Jumpmaster, and many others. Besides serving as the Team Leader for the mission to capture Osama bin Laden, he was also the lead jumper to rescue Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates. His decorated career has been marked with various honors, including a number of Bronze and Silver Stars for his gallantry and heroism in his missions.

He also has three Presidential Unit Commendations and three Combat Action ribbons to his name. As a keynote speaker, Robert speaks to small and large groups of people, be it 9/11 survivors or business professionals, about the terror attacks and keeps the listeners engaged through his motivational and inspirational stories. Being a television analyst, he also gives insight into terrorism and his military strategy. In order to raise awareness and provide financial support to Special Operations Forces veterans, he co-founded a charity called Special Operators Transition Foundation. Robert has also written and published a couple of books — ‘The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior’ and ‘The Way Forward: Master Life’s Toughest Battles and Create Your Lasting Legacy.’

The former SEAL Team operative has also launched a licensed marijuana brand called Operator Canna Co., which is based in New York City. According to his website, the brand “is on a mission to help veterans and others find healthier alternatives to harmful substances like alcohol and opiates.” He told the New York Post, “I wanted to get into the cannabis business through my experience in the military and watching vets suffer from things like post-traumatic stress disorder.” Apart from being a keynote speaker, he also hosts The Operator Podcast, where he talks about different topics at length. Through his website, he also sells his merchandise. Given his experience and contributions, Robert has been interviewed on various networks, including CNN, Fox News, Newsmax, CBS, and more.

Robert O’Neill is Ever so Present in the Lives of His Family and Friends

In spite of having a busy professional life, Robert O’Neill manages to make time for the things that matter the most — his family and passions. After getting divorced from his first wife, with whom he shares at least two children, in February 2013, he soon started dating a woman named Jessica. In late August 2017, the couple made their relationship official in the eyes of the law by tying the knot in front of their loved ones. After more than six years of marriage, Robert and Jessica O’Neill gave birth to the apple of their eye, Valor, in April 2024.

He is not only a devoted and loving husband toward his life partner but also a doting father to his daughter. Since the couple loves traveling and exploring new places, they can be seen taking trips regularly along with Valor. On Mother’s Day 2024, he made Jessica, who was a new mom then, feel special in many ways. He even said, “Someday I’ll tell Valor how hard you fought to bring her here and what a miracle she truly is. I love you, Jessica. Happy Mother’s Day❤️.”

Besides his wife and daughter, Robert also maintains a special bond with his father, Thomas “Tom” James O’Neill. Moreover, he has plenty of friends with whom he spends quality time every once in a while. In early November 2024, he appeared in the Team Never Quit Podcast, where he shared his experiences of the battlefields with the two hosts, Marcus and Melanie Luttrell. Robert also takes out time for his other interests like watching games of the ECU football team and golfing with his buddies every now and then.

