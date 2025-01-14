Robert and Tayten Baker Murders: Where is Mark Wilson Now?

In August 2020, Sarah Baker went to wake up her two sons, Tayten and Robert Baker, in the morning. To her horror, when she pulled back their blankets, she discovered both boys were covered in blood. In a panic, she rushed to her father’s nearby house, and the family immediately called 911. Even before authorities arrived, it was evident to them that the boys were no longer alive. Discovery+’s episode of ‘Signs of a Psychopath,’ titled ‘I Am the Weirdest Guy,’ delves deeply into the harrowing details of the murders and explores the motives of the perpetrator.

Tayten and Robert Baker’s Mother Found Them in a Pool of Blood in Their House

Tayten Scott Baker was born on June 12, 2006, to Chad and Sarah Baker in Melrose, Florida. He grew up alongside his two older brothers, Kolton and Kolby Baker, in a close-knit and loving home. He was known for his cheerful nature, kindness, and ability to bring smiles to everyone around him. On September 18, 2007, Tayten welcomed his younger brother, Robert Baker, with great joy. The relationship between the two was instant, and they quickly became inseparable. Robert was an exceptionally bright student and was even offered scholarships to attend a private school. However, he chose to decline the opportunity, expressing his desire to stay close to Tayten, further reflecting the deep connection they shared.

When the boys were quite young, they moved with their mother to a house closer to her grandparents. It was there that they welcomed their youngest brother, Landon Baker, into their lives. They showed great care and attention towards him and supported their mother in any way they could. With a shared love for the outdoors, the boys enjoyed camping trips and fishing outings with their grandfather. On the morning of August 26, 2020, Sarah entered the boys’ room and began by pulling back the blanket covering Tayten to wake him up. To her horror, he was drenched in blood and had several deep slashes across his throat.

Sarah screamed for Robert to call 911 and get help, but she received no response. Turning to him, she removed his blanket and was met with the same horrifying sight—he was also covered in blood. In a panic, she ran to her father’s house, where her stepmother joined her to return to the scene. Shortly after, the boys’ grandfather arrived, and they placed a call to 911. During the call, the family reported that it appeared the 14 and 12-year-old had passed away. A crime scene investigator and the autopsy report later revealed that the boys had been bludgeoned to death with a heavy, blunt object and had also been attacked with a knife afterward. The attack on them was so brutal that Tayten’s head had almost been decapitated.

Tayten and Robert Baker’s Killer Confessed His Crimes to His Mother

The police investigating the scene quickly ruled out the possibility of an attack by an outsider or a botched burglary. They noted that the nature of the attacks on the boys, described as “overkill,” indicated that the perpetrator was likely someone who knew them. As the investigation progressed, the police interviewed everyone in the house. It was during this process that they learned Sarah’s sister, Cindy, and her boyfriend, Mark Wilson Jr., had also been staying in the house with the family. In her initial conversation with the police, Cindy suggested that Wilson should be looked into. However, during his interrogation, he denied any involvement in the incident.

The police lacked solid evidence, and based on a single testimony, they couldn’t hold Wilson for long. However, shortly after his release, his mother arrived at the police station and informed officers that he had confessed to the murders. She described how he had tears in his eyes as he recounted what had happened, and she felt compelled to report him. The police asked her to wear a wire and assist in obtaining his confession on tape. She agreed to cooperate with the authorities and successfully secured the evidence they needed.

Wilson was brought in for interrogation once again, and this time, when confronted with the recording, he admitted to killing the two boys. When asked why he had committed such a horrific crime, he claimed that Tayten and Robert had been abusing his young daughter, which caused him to lose control. However, the police found no evidence to support his claims. After speaking with other family members, the police learned that Sarah had caught Wilson and Cindy smoking in front of their infant daughter and had been furious. She had threatened to report them to Child Protective Services (CPS). Investigators theorized that this threat, coupled with Wilson’s desire for revenge, had driven him to murder the boys.

Mark Wilson is on Death Row Today

Mark Wilson’s trial began in October 2022. His defense team argued that he had not acted intentionally or with premeditation, claiming he was under the influence of heavy substances at the time of the murders. They sought a lighter sentence, but the prosecution pushed for the death penalty. The overwhelming physical evidence, including the knife and hammer recovered from the house, left little doubt about his guilt. After a brief deliberation, the jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. In January 2023, Wilson was sentenced to death. Now 34 years old, he is currently held at the Union Correctional Institution. A date for his execution has not yet been set.

