Robert Yniguez: Where is the Sex Offender and Killer Now?

In an episode of Netflix’s ‘Homicide: Los Angeles,’ the viewers get a detailed account of the crimes of Robert Yniguez in the 1980s. But when the murder of Teresa Broudreaux was linked to him, the investigators closed in on him. Not only does the episode cover the intricate details of his crimes, but it also features interviews with the officials, including detectives and prosecutors connected to the case that eventually led to the arraignment and conviction of Robert Yniguez.

Robert Yniguez Became a Registered Sex Offender After Serving Time for Sexual Assault

Born on May 12, 1951, Robert Allan Yniguez had quite a few run-ins with the law, with the first one coming in February 1981 when he was arrested and charged with sexual assault. However, when the alleged victim stopped working with law enforcement, the case was dropped due to a lack of cooperation from them. About a year later, in 1982, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor under 14 years of age in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. He received a 12-year imprisonment sentence, out of which he served about eight years before getting released from prison.

After that, he was employed as a construction worker and started a family of his own by getting married. Several decades later, Robert’s involvement in another crime of 1980 surfaced in the 2010s. In the early morning hours of March 4, 1980, a surfer found the body of 20-year-old Teresa Broudreaux, whose head had been bleeding, on the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates. The recently married woman was the mother of a four-year-old daughter and was five months pregnant at the time of her death. She was partially clothed and had died of a massive blow to the head. The previous night, the victim had an argument with her husband, Ronnie Fematt, and stormed off to her sister’s house, where she spent some time before leaving.

Robert Was Connected to the Murder of Teresa Broudreaux

When the police found nothing but dead ends, the case went cold and caught dust on the shelf for several years. More than three decades later, in 2013, thanks to the DNA evidence found at the crime scene and the new DNA technology, the police got an unexpected break in the case. They believed that the 1981 sexual assault attack in which Robert Yniguez was involved had a “very similar modus of operandi as to what we believe happened” to Teresa Broudreaux in 1980. The DNA was also linked to Robert Yniguez, but it wasn’t enough for them to charge the suspect. So, in the following years, the investigators held several additional interviews with the suspect and reviewed the criminal record of Robert to make a strong case against him.

Finally, in late September 2017, the 65-year-old registered sex offender was arrested and charged with one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a rape right outside his home in San Pedro. Teresa’s husband, Ronnie Fematt, was relieved about the arrest and stated that he had been waiting for this day to come. He thanked his family for having faith in him and the investigators who cracked the case after decades. Speaking of the anguish with how his wife died, he opened up: “There was nobody to hear her cry, nobody that heard her screams, nobody that would help her, and when she bled out, the baby died.”

Robert Yniguez is Serving His Sentence at a California Prison Facility

Initially, Robert pleaded not guilty but later admitted to murdering Teresa Broudreaux with a no-contest plea to the second-degree charge in September 2019. Just a month later, the court handed Robert Yniguez a 15-year-to-life imprisonment sentence in October 2019 for killing the pregnant 20-year-old woman in 1980. While receiving the sentence, the convict displayed no emotion on his face. The victim’s husband, Ronnie Fematt, took the stand and stated, “It basically ruined my life, because they didn’t have a suspect. They focused on me the whole time. Revealing that his unborn child’s name would be Sofia, he added, “I never got a chance to be a father to that little girl.” Currently, Robert Yniguez is incarcerated at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility at 480 Alta Road in San Diego, California.

