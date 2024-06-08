Robin Doan: Where is the Survivor Now?

The night of September 30, 2005, was harrowing for 10-year-old Robin Conrad. She was asleep in her room when she was awakened by the sound of gunfire in her house. Initially, it didn’t make sense to her, but when she heard footsteps, she realized someone had entered her home. A few hours later, her entire family had been killed by a man named Levi King in a random act of violence. In CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode titled ‘Live to Tell: Sole Survivor,’ Robin speaks about the events of that night and how she has coped with the tragedy that befell her at such a young age.

Robin Doan Pretended to Die to Save Herself

Born to Michelle Conrad, Robin Doan Conrad lived idyllic in Pampa, Texas. She had an older brother named Zach Conrad, who doted on her, and her stepfather, Brian Conrad, had raised her as his own. Their family dog, Molly, was as cherished as any family member. The family lived on a farm with many animals, including goats and chickens, creating an ideal environment for Robin. By September 2005, she was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her new sibling, as her mother was six months pregnant, and everything seemed to be going well.

On the night of September 30, when Robin went to bed, she had no idea that her life was about to change forever. Initially, she thought she was dreaming, but then she woke up to the sound of her mother screaming, followed by gunshots. Upon hearing footsteps approaching, she walked over to her door, quickly jumped back into bed, and pulled the blanket over herself. The intruder shot at her as well, and a bullet grazed her arm and leg. Using her presence of mind, Robin pretended to be dead. She then heard the intruder move toward her brother’s room, followed by more gunshots.

She could hear the intruder moving around her house, and after waiting for a couple of hours, she dialed 911 and reported what had happened. It felt like an eternity before she heard the police arriving. When she saw them, she ran and hugged the chief, Chad Brooks. She was held in the police vehicle while the officers inspected the crime scene. When she learned that her entire family had been killed, it was difficult for her to accept.

Robin Doan Hopes to Have a Family of Her Own One Day

After the initial round of investigation, Robin Doan Conrad went to her great-grandmother’s house, where she remembered being surrounded by family. She bravely and clearly answered all the questions the police had for her. She did not give up even when repeating the exact details became tiring. By this time, she had moved in with her biological father, her then-stepmother, and stepsister. They were all placed in a sheltered living space because the perpetrator and his intentions had not yet been identified.

When the killer, Levi King, was apprehended, life gradually returned to normal for Robin. By the time she reached middle school, she was living with her aunt. In October 2008, when Levi King pleaded guilty to the murders of her family, Robin’s testimony was required for his sentencing hearing. On that day, she could still hear her mother’s scream and had not had a peaceful night of sleep since the tragic event. The scars from that night remained with her, but she told King that she forgave him. She wanted him to know that he had no lasting impact on her life. She felt relieved when she learned he would be serving his sentence in Missouri, knowing she would not have to share her home state with him.

The community of police officers who worked on the case formed a close bond with Robin and fundraised money to establish a scholarship for her. The prosecutor on the case also had a soft spot for Robin and made efforts to get her into therapy. However, Robin did not take well to treatment, stating that she didn’t like opening up to strangers. By 2014, Robin was trying to live life like a typical teenager. She resided in Pampa with her aunt and even joined the cheerleading team.

In an interview, Robin said she felt like a “freak” and believed that if she pretended everything was normal, it would eventually become so. She aspired to earn a nursing degree from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, close to her home in Pampa. By 2016, at 21 years old, she spoke in a face-to-face interview with CBS for the first time. During this interview, she shared her hopes of getting married, having kids one day, and finding her purpose in life.

