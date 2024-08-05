Robin Pope: What Happened to Her? How Did She Die?

In March 2013, Robin Pope vanished along with her 11-year-old Great Dane, Bella. Her car, which had her personal items like her keys and wallet, was parked in front of her husband’s house. He claimed to have seen her just a few hours before discovering the abandoned car. The police searched the area and found Bella’s body on a nearby pier. The podcast ‘Crime Junkie: Mysterious Death Of’ episode titled ‘Robin Pope’ delves into the evidence collected by the police over the years and the bizarre details surrounding the events leading up to her death.

Robin Pope’s Husband Reported Her Missing After Seeing Her Abandoned Car

Robin Lea Pope was born on July 24, 1961, to John P. French and Barbara Godwin French. Growing up with two sisters, Sheree Barefoot and Kristi French, and a brother, John A. French, in Abilene, Texas, it was a house brimming with love and laughter. These siblings were very close, and they all remembered Robin as a sweet yet strong and independent woman who always sought to carve her path in life. Her first marriage ended in divorce, but it brought her the best gift she ever received: her daughter, Priscilla Hastings. After being single for a while, Robin met Wayne A. Pope, Jr. and felt a connection again.

She married him, and the two made their home in Annapolis, Maryland, where they had a daughter, Rachael Pope. Robin even started her own company, Island Fence Co. LLC, which provided fence post setups and similar services. She was pretty happy with the life she had built. She was well-loved in her community and had many close friends who were like family. However, things came to a grinding halt at the beginning of 2013 when Robin and Wayne separated. She moved out of the house on February 1, 2013, and started renting a condo from her best friend Debbie O’Malley’s daughter, living independently. Robin was also looking for other avenues to work and, on March 1, 2013, told her friend that she had a job interview lined up.

Wayne said Robin called him around 10 pm, saying she would come by the house to collect some of her things. He claimed he fell asleep, and when he woke up around 11:30 pm and went outside, he saw her sleeping in the car. He woke her up and went to get coffee, not wanting to spend time alone with her, and asked her to go inside. Wayne claimed he returned around 1:30 am and saw her car still there, but neither Robin nor their dog, Bella, was in the house. He noticed that her car keys, wallet, and even her medicines, which she took after successfully treating breast cancer, were still there. He immediately called the police.

Robin Pope’s Body Was Submerged in Water for Days After Her Death

The police didn’t find anything in the middle of the night, but the nature of Robin’s disappearance raised suspicions. On the evening of March 2, 2013, they found Bella’s body drowned near a pier and knew something grievous had befallen Robin. Bella’s autopsy showed she died from hypothermia and had bruises on her legs, indicating she might have been trying to get out of the water, which was surrounded by rugged rocks. The search for Robin intensified, and on March 23, 2013, her body was found along the shoreline of Kent Island, Maryland. She wasn’t wearing her top, but her pants and heels were still on. Due to her body being submerged for so long, forensic scientists couldn’t determine the cause of death, but it was investigated as a homicide.

The first person the police interviewed was Wayne Pope, who denied any involvement in the crime. He claimed he had left Robin alone because his lawyer had advised him not to meet her privately since they were in the midst of a separation. However, different accounts emerged as the police investigated Robin’s life. Debbie, her friend, said that while Wayne had generally been a good husband, he was pretty possessive and controlling, often making rude remarks about Robin’s physique and looks throughout their relationship. They had separated because Robin was having an affair, and this knowledge had deeply angered Wayne.

Friends and Family Have Kept up the Fight For Robin’s Justice

A few friends also mentioned that Wayne had been particularly fond of Bella and, after the separation, had called Robin with false threats, saying he would put their dog down to elicit a reaction from her. The account Wayne gave about his whereabouts on the night of Robin’s disappearance did not completely align. He claimed to have left his house around 11:30 pm and returned two hours later, around 1:30 am. However, Debbie stated that on the night Robin disappeared, Wayne was at her house at 1:15 am, asking about Robin, and even went to her condo to see if she was there.

After Robin’s autopsy was completed, her body was handed over to Wayne, who quickly had her cremated, leading many to allege that the last rites were performed rather hastily. Following his initial interactions with the police, Wayne refused to discuss the case further, communicating only through his lawyers. He was named a person of interest during the investigation, but no evidence has linked him to his wife’s death. Debbie and Robin’s two daughters have been urging anyone with information to come forward. They remain committed to seeking justice and are prepared to continue their fight for as long as it takes.

