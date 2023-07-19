Robyn Gardner: How Did She Die? Was She Killed?

In 2011, during a rather tough time in her life, Robyn Gardner decided to go on a trip to clear her mind without informing his boyfriend. Little did she know that it was her last trip as she would disappear on that trip without a single trace. The episode titled ‘Missing in Paradise’ of ‘Dateline NBC’ details the life of Robyn around the time of her disappearance — her personal and professional struggles —and all the events that led to it. It also highlights the search and investigation that followed the incident as the authorities tried their best to get to the bottom of the truth. If you are intrigued to find out more details about the case, we have gathered all the necessary information!

How Did Robyn Gardner Die?

Born on April 23, 1976, to Andrea Colson and her husband in Maryland, Robyn Colson Gardner grew up in Mount Airy in a loving family with her parents and siblings — Andrew Colson and Danielle Colson-Unglesbee. After graduating from South Carroll High School in Winfield in 1994 and completing her graduation from a reputed institutional facility, she started working and soon, got married to Kenneth Gardner in 1998. However, the marriage lasted for just over a year and they got divorced in 2009.

Around the same time, Robyn started dating Richard Forester who was her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. The longtime couple was discussing their future and their desire to take the next step in the relationship, that is, get married. At the time, she lived in her own apartment in Frederick and owned two cats, Kobe and Toonsy. Spending six days a week together in the same apartment, the couple was also looking for a place together.

As per Robyn’s siblings, she was a sweet girl who always carried a smile on her face and brightened any room she entered. She could even be called naive as she only used to see the good in people and never believed that they could do her any wrong. At the same time, they even described her as determined and goal-oriented. Considering all these traits of hers, it came as a surprise to most of her family members, including her parents and siblings, when she was either lost in the currents of the foreign sea of Aruba, which is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, or disappeared somewhere during her impromptu trip.

Was Robyn Gardner Killed?

The 35-year-old woman did not travel to Aruba all by herself. Instead, she was accompanied by her alleged gay friend named Gary Giordano, who reportedly paid for the entire trip. The two had met online over a year prior to this vacation. Ever since they got to know each other, Gary had been pushy and asked her to go on a number of different trips with him but she always used to turn down his offer. However, he put forward the idea of the Aruba trip at a very difficult time in Robyn’s life as she had recently lost her job and wished to clear her head to start afresh.

Robyn told her 40-year-old boyfriend, Richard, that she was heading to Florida to meet her parents on July 31, 2011. But before she left, the couple indulged in an argument and Robyn changed her mind after arriving in Florida. She agreed to go on that Aruba trip with the 50-year-old businessman, without letting anybody know about this except for her friend, Christina Jones. Over the course of Robyn and Gary’s friendship, the latter had flipped out and reacted disrespectfully quite a few times when Robyn turned down a few trips in the past. Christina knew about all of it, which is why she had a bad feeling about this trip as well.

Despite Christina’s bad feelings, Robyn decided to go ahead with the trip. She arrived in Aruba and checked in to the Marriott Hotel with Gary. They spent the first two days exploring the island and relaxing at different locations. Then, on August 2, 2011, they dined in the Rum Reef Bar & Grill in the Baby Beach area of the Island. In the same afternoon, she reportedly texted her boyfriend back in Maryland, “I love you. I care about you. We’ll sort this out when I get back.”

Robyn and Gary arrived at the eatery around 3 pm with a waitress noticing the former being a bit woozy while others thought she was intoxicated. They left the restaurant after an hour or so, around 4:15 pm, only for Gary to come back a couple of hours later asking for help. When the police arrived on the scene, he told them that he and Robyn had gone for an evening snorkeling trip but he lost sight of the latter and she never made it back ashore with him.

A huge search was initiated around the area of the sea where Gary claimed to have seen her. In fact, more than 60 officials and FBI agents searched the nearby coastline as well but it was all in vain as there was no trace of the disappeared woman. Upon further interrogation, the investigators found several holes in Gary’s story as well as found surveillance footage of the pair fighting violently with Gary’s hands around her throat just before she went missing. Moreover, what made their suspicion even stronger was when he sought to redeem millions of dollars worth of life insurance on Robyn just two days after her disappearance.

Trying to leave Aruba to head back to the States on August 5, 2011, Gary was detained by the local police and found explicit photos of Robyn on his phone. On the basis of his suspicious behavior, the police arrested him for suspicion of murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, and fraud. He spent four months in jail, from August to November 2011, but was not charged for any of it. Eventually, the suspect was released by the Aruban Police, after which he returned to Maryland. So, it was never found out if Robyn actually drowned while snorkeling or if there was some kind of foul play involved.

